Palisades Virtuosi Presents 20th Anniversary Concert On November 29 At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall

The critically-acclaimed Palisades Virtuosi flute, clarinet and piano trio will present their 20th Anniversary Concert at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday, November 29 @ 7:30 PM @ Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, 154 W 57th St. in Manhattan.

PV's first concert was held on November 30th, 2002 at the St Paul's Music Series in Nyack, NY and included works by Bloch, Debussy, Faure, Gaubert, Liszt, and Saint-Saens. Most of the repertoire was solos and duos, as there was at the time virtually no repertoire for their configuration.

Now, after having had nearly 100 new works created for them, PV will celebrate its 20th Anniversary and this repertoire with the event on November 29. The program will include three World Premieres, including works written for the ensemble by Rita Blacker, Adrienne Albert and Patrick D. Finley, alongside previously PV commissioned works by Eric Ewazen, James Cohn, Steve Perillo, Carlos Franzetti and John Lampkin. Very special guests will include composers Adrienne Albert, Eric Ewazen and other friends.

Tickets, starting at $30, are available at https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2022/11/29/palisades-virtuosis-20th-anniversary-concert-0730pm or call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. The box office is open every day (Monday through Saturday, 11 AM - 6 PM; Sunday, 12 PM-6PM).

See Carnegie Hall's Safety Checklist at https://www.carnegiehall.org/Safety-Checklist.

The Palisades Virtuosi, consisting of flutist Margaret Swinchoski, clarinetist Donald Mokrynski and pianist Ron Levy, is a 501 (c)(3) organization established to promote and enrich the repertoire for flute, clarinet and piano and present concerts that include existing and newly-commissioned repertoire for this configuration (each of their concerts includes a work commissioned by the ensemble), supplemented by solos, duos and larger works featuring guest artists. Volumes One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Six of their New American Masters CD series are available from Albany Records. Volume 7, "Songs & Stories" is available at https://jamesarts.com/records-archive/songs-stories/. Visit them at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206828®id=&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.palisadesvirtuosi.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Funding for PV's commissioned works program is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, through grant funds administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs.