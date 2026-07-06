PRESSURE to Make Solo Show Debut at Teatro Latea with Broadway Actor Daxton Bloomquist

Broadway and television actor Daxton Bloomquist will make his theatrical debut with Pressure, a new solo play at Teatro LATEA in New York City.

Directed by Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton), Pressure chronicles Bloomquist's real-life journey after a routine eye injury led to three surgeries, mounting medical debt, and an unexpected struggle with body dysmorphia. Through a blend of humor and personal reflection, the play examines the emotional aftermath of physical trauma, the challenges of navigating the American healthcare system, and the process of reclaiming one's identity.

Combining storytelling, physical comedy, and autobiographical confession, Bloomquist guides audiences through emergency rooms, insurance disputes, overwhelming medical bills, and the often-unspoken emotional consequences of medical crises. The production explores themes of resilience, vulnerability, and healing while inviting audiences to find both humor and hope in shared experiences.

"Pressure isn't just about surviving a medical crisis—it's about surviving what happens afterward," said Bloomquist. "It's about learning to live inside a body that suddenly feels unfamiliar, finding humor when everything feels impossible, and refusing to let the system define your worth."

The creative team includes actor and writer Daxton Bloomquist, director and script consultant Andrew Chappelle, music and lyrics by Joe Hebel, Conor Crowley, and Daxton Bloomquist, and graphic designer David Maron.

Pressure will be presented at Teatro LATEA, located at 107 Suffolk Street in New York City.

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