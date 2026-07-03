TRES VECES AMOR IN NY To Perform At Teatro Latea

Inefable Theatre Company is set to present its first production, "Tres Veces Amor in NY" a Peruvian play with supertitles in English, created by Sergio Paris and Esmeralda Fern.

The show will be directed by Esmeralda Fern and starring Fabi Vargas and Eduardo Alonso Rebatta: Peruvian actors based in New York who bring to life six characters, each completely different from the others. They will guide us through a roller coaster of emotions while the audience surrounds the space, becoming silent witnesses to these couples' most intimate moments.

'Tres veces Amor in NY' features three love stories (or not quite) that will sweep the audience away on an unforgettable night of love and laughter: The 15-Minute Girl written by Raúl McMillan and Beto Torres - Will 15 minutes be enough to know if they're right for each other? The Game written by Fabi Vargas - Although they both want to, neither can bring themselves to take the next step. Cap d'Adge written by Paris Herrera Madueño - After 15 years of marriage, they consider trying new experiences to spice up their relationship. Will it work, or will it backfire?

The production is directed by Esmeralda Fern, a renowned director who co-created this immersive theater experience in Lima, Peru, which premiered on February 14, 2026, by VATE Producciones. Thanks to its innovative nature and hyper-realistic performances, it was very well received by Lima audiences.

'Tres Veces Amor in NY' is the first production by the New York-based Inefable Theatre Company. The goal of bringing the same format and production from Lima to New York is to build a bridge between the two cities, allowing audiences in New York City to enjoy the same immersive experience as in Lima. Language will not be a barrier, as the show will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

The performance will take place on July 10th, 11th, and 12th at 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Teatro LATEA located at 107 Suffolk St, New York. Ticket information can be found on Inefable Theatre Company's social media - @inefabletheatreco or at the event's Humanitx website.

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