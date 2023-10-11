PIX11 Anchor Kori Chambers To Host The ADAPT Holiday Cheer Celebration On December 4

Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today that Kori Chambers, multi-Emmy-winning PIX 11 News Anchor at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 10:00 p.m., will host the ADAPT Community Network Holiday Cheer Celebration on December 4th at Slate NY in New York City. The special event will be a night of festivities and games with proceeds supporting ADAPT Children Programs.

Kori Chambers is a longtime ADAPT celebrity ambassador. He is a past Co-Chair of the Santa Project Party Casino Night and has also served as an ADAPT Team Captain for ADAPT's Virtual 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk.

"We thank Kori Chambers for his incredible support and concern for our children and families in need," says Edward R. Matthews. "He truly exemplifies the spirit and generosity of New Yorkers, and we are happy to have him as host and celebrity ambassador."

"I am delighted to serve as host for this year's ADAPT Community Network Holiday Cheer Celebration," says Kori Chambers. "ADAPT Community Network reaches thousands of families and individuals living with disabilities throughout New York City. I am continually impressed by the scope and magnitude of their programs and ability to positively impact people's lives."

Past hosts for the ADAPT Santa Project Party Casino Night include Tamsen Fadal, Mike Woods, Camilla Barungi, and Jill Flint. Past Co-Chairs include Isiah Whitlock Jr., Steve Lacy, Teresa Priolo, Ines Rosales, Mr. G, Javier Gomez, Liza Huber, and Scott Stanford.

To purchase tickets to the ADAPT Community Network Holiday Cheer Celebration, go to: Click Here

For more information and sponsorships, please contact: elise@elisenewmanevents.com

ADAPT Community Network is the leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. Every day, we build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs. Our schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. We are the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. ADAPT's 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.

For more information about ADAPT Community Network go to: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org.