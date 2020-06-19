Over 1,000 Black Artists Call for Widespread Change in Open Letter from 'Black Artists for Freedom' Collective

Over 1,000 black figures in film, television, art, music, theatre, and more have added their signatures to letter released today by a new organization called Black Artists for freedom.

The letter calls on cultural institutions to fight racism through actionable change in their industries and beyond, including cutting affiliations with law enforcement and providing more opportunities and advocacy for black artists.

The letter reads, "No more stereotypes. No more tokenism. No more superficial diversity. No longer will we watch Black culture be contorted into a vehicle for self-congratulation, complacency, guilt relief, experiential tourism, fetishism, appropriation, and theft."

"We hope to amplify the movement's work and to call out our own industries for what they are: institutions that promote colonialism, capitalism, and racism, and that function in exploitative and destructive ways," the letter continues.

The letter goes on to urge cultural institutions that have expressed solidarity with the movement to to "put their money where their mouths are" by hiring and promoting black artists and administrators, and to engage in active cultural education and curiosity among within these industries to help shape a more inclusive future.

Familiar names from the theatrical community among the many signatures include Cynthia Erivo, Debbie Allen, Lupita Nyong'o, Jeremy O Harris, and Jeremy Pope.

Read the full letter here.

