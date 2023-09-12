Out Of The Box Theatrics Selected To Operate The Former New Ohio Theatre

Out of the Box Theatrics has announced that it has been selected to operate 154, the venue formerly known as The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street), with programming starting immediately and continuing through the end of 2024.



Out of the Box Theatrics was founded in 2016 by Liz Flemming, a legally blind artist, to create space for artists who have been historically underrepresented and undervalued. The company stages innovative and site-specific productions of new and classic plays and musicals while challenging audiences to experience these works outside of their expectations. By casting without regard to gender, race, creed, ethnicity, or disability, OOTB seeks to create a more inclusive and equitable theatre industry. OOTB has earned recent attention for its critically acclaimed streaming co-production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last 5 Years (New York Times' Critic's Pick, 2021 Drama League Nominee for Outstanding Digital Theater, 2022 Antonyo Award winner for Best Digital Theater Production), and its new production of the 1983 Broadway musical Baby (2022 Drama Desk Award nominee, Outstanding Revival of a Musical).



“We are honored to be given this opportunity to program this historic and cherished space,” Flemming commented. “Out of the Box Theatrics is thrilled to have a home to amplify and elevate our mission of uplifting marginalized communities through the stories we tell.”



Founded in 1995 by writer/director Robert Lyons, the Ohio Theatre in its original Soho location became an invaluable home for adventurous independent theatre in New York City. Lyons moved the organization to its current location on Christopher Street in 2010 at which time the venue was rechristened the New Ohio Theatre. Earlier this year, Lyons announced his retirement and that the space would be made available for not-for-profit theatre companies. OOTB was recently chosen from a pool of applicants to take over programming of the beloved theatre.



OOTB's initial plans will include weekly community events for artists to share their talent and interact without industry pressure; free educational workshops for artists to develop valuable skills without financial limitations; a new works reading series; a cabaret series; and three mainstage productions that will be announced in January.



OOTB's programming of 154 has been made possible by an arrangement with ChaShaMa. Since 1995, ChaShaMa has partnered with property owners to transform unused real estate for 30,000 artists and over 150 small businesses, hosted 4,000 public art events, provided 1,500 classes in under-served communities, and reached audiences of nearly a million.

