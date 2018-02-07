Oprah Tells Lin-Manuel That She Will Not Run for President at SUPER SOUL CONVERSATIONS

This afternoon, in a Super Soul conversation at the Apollo Theater, media titan Oprah Winfrey confirmed to Broadway icon Lin-Manuel Miranda that she will not be running for the presidency in 2020.

Discussing their social platforms, Miranda confirmed that he would not consider running for public office, after which Winfrey chimed in, "I'M NOT EITHER!"

Though the crowd expressed some disappointment at the decision, both stars agreed that they would continue to use their popularity for positive change in the world.

Lin-Manuel: .... I'm not running for president

Oprah: I'M NOT EITHER *stares at crowd*

Lin-Manuel: I'd argue that being Oprah is a more powerful position than president #SuperSoulConversations pic.twitter.com/UQIWNNgRWs - Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 7, 2018

Oprah Winfrey hosts "Oprah's Super Soul Conversations," a live event featuring inspiring thought leaders, modern day influencers and social GAME CHANGERS as they discuss the current climate in our culture, on Wednesday, February 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET at Harlem's World-Famous Apollo Theater. The special will air Tuesday, February 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey NETWORK and will be available on "Oprah's Super Soul Conversations" podcast.

In one-on-one conversations, Oprah will discuss how we can live a life filled with values, character, purpose and meaning during the turbulent times we live in. Guests include Salma Hayek Pinault, Oscar nominated actress, film producer and dedicated activist; Stephen Colbert, host ofThe Late Show and New York Times bestselling author; Lin-Manuel Miranda, writer and star of the Broadway blockbuster Hamilton for which he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize; Yara Shahidi of BLACK-ISH and star of spin-off Grown-ish, outspoken advocate for educating girls and encouraging millennials to vote; Trevor Noah, comedian, political commentator, bestselling author and host of THE DAILY SHOW and Jordan Peele, producer, writer and director of the Oscar nominated film Get Out that sparked a national dialogue on race. Additionally, Jessica Williamsand Phoebe Robinson, hosts of the popular weekly stand-up comedy and storytelling podcast 2 Dope Queens, will be on site to kick-off the event.

Informed by the heart of OWN's Super Soul brand, "Oprah's Super Soul Conversations" live event is an extension of the three-time Emmy award-winning series "Super Soul Sunday" which features conversations between Oprah Winfrey and top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders exploring themes and issues including happiness, personal fulfillment, spirituality, conscious living and what it means to be alive in today's world.

OWN's first-ever podcast, "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations," debuted at #1 in August 2017 on Apple Podcasts, featuring audio from the three-time Emmy Award-winning television series "Super Soul Sunday." Delivering insight and inspiration from top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders to awaken viewers to their best selves and discover a deeper connection to the world around them, "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations" is available on Apple Podcasts at ApplePodcasts.com/OprahSuperSoul, GooglePlay Music, Spotify and Stitcher. The podcast has been downloaded over 23 million times by listeners in over 190 countries worldwide.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

