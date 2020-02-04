Open BroadwayWorld Position: Social Media Manager

BroadwayWorld is seeking a Social Media Manager to help develop and deploy social media content and engagement initiatives, aiming to build and grow our community of theatre fans across multiple networks. Working closely with both editorial and marketing teams, this person will work on spreading existing content far and wide, as well as self-led initiatives for creating social specific content. This candidate should be a self-starter and demonstrate previous experience as well as excellent communication skills. Communicating across departments will be a key function of this role and attention to detail is a must.



This is a full-time, primarily work-from-home position, including benefits. However, living in or around New York City is a must as there will be continual participation in and coverage of Broadway events from openings to press events to concerts. Flexibility of schedule is expected and samples of previous work and/or a portfolio are a plus!



Essential duties will include, but are not limited to:

· Develop and execute a strategy for existing editorial content and social-first content - focused on audience engagement

· Work (primarily from home) with BWW teams on coverage of live events from red carpets to concerts.

· Experiment with social-first graphics, gifs, videos, and social platform features and functionalities by staying up to date on social media trends.

· Plan, monitor, strengthen, and maintain presence on key social media channels (e.g. Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)

· Reporting daily on the latest social media conversations, trends, and responses happening both across the BroadwayWorld brand and the industry.

· Daily reporting on content performance and working with the digital team on adjusting strategies across all networks to respond to trends in real time.

· Work to engage BWW's audience across all platforms including monitoring reader comments (on social media and the site's active message board community)

· Develop relevant, engaging social media strategies and content that build community and drive discovery, awareness and fan evangelism

· Review and analyze data using monitoring tools, work with the team to set goals based on the current data and use data to formulate strategies that increase engagement

· Work on on-site/event/in-production social media strategies and execution at major events

· Creation and editing of social media artwork and videos



Requirements for success:

· Living, eating and breathing all things Broadway (and BroadwayWorld)

· Digital or social media communications and/or marketing experience

· Bachelor degree in Communications, Journalism, Marketing, or related work experience

· Successful track record in managing social media in the Entertainment space

· Experience with social media design/content best practices

· Enthusiastic self-starter who is both proactive and curious

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Ability to take initiative and act proactively

· In-depth knowledge of online and social media communications/marketing best practices and analytics

· Creative, diplomatic and calm under pressure - team player

· Video, photography or other multimedia production skills are a MUST



Apply by emailing a resume and cover letter to contact(at)broadwayworld.com, subject line - I Am BWW's Next Social Media Manager - YOUR NAME





