Only Make Believe Adds Justin Guarini as Host and GMA's Alicia Quarles to Annual Gala

The event will take place on Monday, November 6, at 7pm at the Broadhurst Theatre.

By: Oct. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 2 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 3 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The S Photo 4 Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Only Make Believe Adds Justin Guarini as Host and GMA's Alicia Quarles to Annual Gala

﻿Justin Guarini will host the Only Make Believe Gala honoring Brooke Shields on Monday November 6 at the Broadhurst Theater with performances by Melinda Doolittle, J Harrison Ghee, Brad Oscar, A.J. Shively, Jessica Vosk, NaTasha Yvette Williams and special appearances by GMA's Alicia Quarles and Umbrella Lina

On Monday, November 6th, we'll gather at the Broadhurst Theatre to recognize those who inspire us with their dedication to philanthropy while raising crucial funds to support our interactive theatre programming.

Only Make Believe brings interactive theatre with professional actors to over 100,000 children in pediatric hospitals, care facilities, and special education schools. All shows are completely free of charge to children and their families. We are dedicated to the principle that engaging a child's imagination is a vital part of learning and developing life skills.

The gala will honor Brooke Shields with the James Hammerstein award for advocacy and activism, Kimberley D. Harris, Executive Vice President of Comcast Corporation and General Counsel of NBCUniversal with the OMB founders award, and long time OMB participant Christopher Christy with the Clay Stefani Award. Celebrate our milestone of serving 100,000 children since 1999 with a spectacular show. Directed by Brad Oscar with musical direction by Steven Jamail.

The event will take place on Monday, November 6, at 7pm at the Broadhurst Theatre 235 West 44th. New York, NY. Tickets are $162 and up.

More about Only Make Believe 

Only Make Believe celebrates a milestone this year, serving 100,000 children since its inception in 1999. For decades, Only Make Believe has helped to enhance the lives of children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities. Through Only Make Believe, professional actors work with these children either in-person or virtually to empower and explore their imagination, engage in critical thinking and express emotion through interactive theatre. 

Only Make Believe (OMB) creates interactive theatre with children in hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities. Inspiring joy and imagination, our professional actors engage children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities, fostering social and emotional growth. OMB is dedicated to the principle that engaging a child's imagination is a vital part of learning and developing life skills. 

To learn more about Only Make Believe, please visit the link below. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning Photo
Video: Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning

Watch Barry Manilow discuss composing Harmony on Broadway in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning!

2
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOTs Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday M Photo
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning

CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Jim Axelrod spoke with Broadway understudy Kayla Pecchioni, who is currently a swing in Some Like it Hot, and was previously the Nelly O'Brien understudy in Paradise Square. Watch the video here!

3
Matthew Perry Passes Away at 54 Photo
Matthew Perry Passes Away at 54

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and playwright Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit television show Friends, has passed away. He was 54.

4
Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore Photo
Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— opened its 2023-24 season with a brand-new concert program, 21st Century Broadway, on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities. Check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Kerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her LifeKerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her Life
Photo: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKENPhoto: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance ScheduleVictoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule
Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager to Star in Benefit Reading of THIS IS OUR YOUTHMatt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager to Star in Benefit Reading of THIS IS OUR YOUTH

Videos

Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning Video
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You