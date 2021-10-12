On The Quays to Present REEMERGENCE: LIVE

On The Quays will present REEMERGENCE: LIVE, a night of music, dance, and drag inspired by their visual album, REEMERGENCE, at Chelsea Music Hall at 7pm EST on Monday, October 25th. This event is free to the public.

Special guest host Brita Filter (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12) will lead audiences through this celebration of Queer empowerment, reflecting on a century of history and culture. The evening will feature screenings of the five musical chapters of REEMERGENCE, interspersed with live performances from members of the cast including: Truth Bachman (composer, Shapeshifters), Nick Eibler, Hannah Fairchild, Peter Perry Lam, Taylor McMahon, Maya Sharpe (Hair), and Zia.

Originally premiering digitally for Pride 2021, REEMERGENCE: A Queer Visual Album features directors Matt Engle, Keiji Ishiguri, Zhailon Levinsgton (Chicken & Biscuits), Darren Lee (Allegiance, Chicago), Nicola Murphy, and Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, with choreographer Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton), and director of photography Saro Varjabedian. This live reimagining of REEMERGENCE was made possible by funding from the New York City Artist Corps.

On The Quays is a NYC-based international production company founded in September 2016 by Matt Engle, Keiji Ishiguri, Nicola Murphy, Michael Quadrino, and Jenna Tanzola. The collective is dedicated to sharing relevant and engaging works in theatre, film, and digital media that promote equality, empathy, and understanding.

More information on the company can be found at onthequays.com. To register for this free event, visit eventbrite.com.