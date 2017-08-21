Numan Acar Joins Cast of Disney's Live-Action ALADDIN Reboot

Aug. 21, 2017  

Deadline reports that Numan Acar has joined the cast of Disney's live-action ALADDIN reboot, to be directed by Guy Ritchie. The actor joins previously announced cast members Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

Acar will take on the role of Hakim, the head of the guards who is considered Jafar's "right hand man." The film, written by John August, is based on the 1992 animated Disney class and centers on Aladdin, a street rat who comes across a magic lamp containing a genie that grants him three wishes.

Acar will soon star in Nicolai Fuglsig's HORSE SOLDIERS alongside Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, and Michael Pena. His other film credits include HTE FADE and guest spots on TV's HOMELAND and PRISON BREAK.

