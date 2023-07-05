No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party Returns to Washington Heights Next Week

The event is set for July 11.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party Returns to Washington Heights Next Week

No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter brings New York’s best established and emerging authors and storytellers: Rhonda “Passion" Hansome (SiriusXM “John Fugelsang’s Tell Me Everything,” Jeff Rose (New York Story Exchange) comic Dave Lester (Amazon Prime Video "And How Does That Make You Feel") and more to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, July 11 @ 7pm. for its monthly series “No Name At Word Up Super Story Party".

Super Story Party is curated and co-hosted by author/storyteller Michele Carlo, the author of FISH OUT OF AGUA: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks, (Citadel Press).  Music will be provided by Miles Alexander Blue Spruce. 

The show will also include a “Magic Hat Open-Mic” where audience members can signup for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories.

Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.  



