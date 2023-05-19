Nicole Scherzinger Will Lead New Production of SUNSET BOULEVARD in the West End

Nicole Scherzinger will star as Norma Desmond in a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard. With book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film, this bold new vision of the musical, directed by Jamie Lloyd, will play for a strictly limited 16 week run at the Savoy Theatre in the West End. The production marks the first production presented by Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, the new joint venture by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Harrison.

Opening 30 years after the original West End production, The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of Sunset Boulevard runs from September 2023. Dates to be announced.

Tickets go on sale in June 2023 - for further details of on sale dates and to sign up for priority booking visit: sunsetboulevardwestend.com

Jamie Lloyd said today, "After our reappraisal of Evita at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, I'm very excited to rediscover another iconic Lloyd Webber musical - and Sunset Boulevard is one of his most thrilling, complex and atmospheric scores. We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to create a new production of this fascinating piece with the extraordinary Nicole Scherzinger."

Andrew Lloyd Webber also commented, "Nicole is one of the finest singers I have worked with, and I can't wait to get started on this exciting show with her and the rest of this brilliant team."

This year marks The Jamie Lloyd Company's 10th anniversary - Sunset Boulevard follows the company's Tony Award nominated production of A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed, running at the Hudson Theatre, Broadway until 10 June; and the forthcoming National Theatre production of Lucy Prebble's The Effect starring Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell running in the Lyttleton theatre from 1 August, in association with The Jamie Lloyd Company.

Nicole Scherzinger stars as the immortal Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary Sunset Boulevard. This thrillingly atmospheric musical, which features an iconic score including the songs With One Look, The Perfect Year and As If We Never Said Goodbye, is reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd for a new generation.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Boulevard scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Sunset Boulevard is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Gavin Kalin Productions and Wessex Grove.

Sunset Boulevard is produced by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd and is based on the original Paramount film by Billy Wilder.