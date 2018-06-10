2018 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Nick Scandalios Wins 2018 Tony Award for Isabelle Stevenson Award

Jun. 10, 2018  

Nick Scandalios has won the 2018 Tony Award for Isabelle Stevenson Award.

Scandalios is the Executive Vice President of The Nederlander Organization, one of the largest owners of legitimate theatres in the world, as well as one of the largest theatrical producing organizations in North America. He is the Chairman of the Board of Governors of The Broadway League, the Vice Chairman of Family Equality Council and on the Board of Trustees for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This year marks his 25th anniversary at The Nederlander Organization.

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • BWW Exclusive: Patrick Page Shares His Personal Struggle with Depression; Reflects on Deaths of Kate Spade & Anthony Bourdain
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces Tour Stops and Complete Cast
  • TONY AWARDS: The Full List of Winners- Updating LIVE!
  • Christiane Noll and Aaron Lazar to Sing a Requiem as DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour's Murphy Parents
  • VIDEO: Watch Your Favorite Stars Strut the Tony Awards Red Carpet!
  • Breaking: Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale Will Lead AMERICAN SON on Broadway This Fall!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       