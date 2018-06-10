Nick Scandalios Wins 2018 Tony Award for Isabelle Stevenson Award

Nick Scandalios has won the 2018 Tony Award for Isabelle Stevenson Award.

Scandalios is the Executive Vice President of The Nederlander Organization, one of the largest owners of legitimate theatres in the world, as well as one of the largest theatrical producing organizations in North America. He is the Chairman of the Board of Governors of The Broadway League, the Vice Chairman of Family Equality Council and on the Board of Trustees for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This year marks his 25th anniversary at The Nederlander Organization.

