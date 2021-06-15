New York City Will Hold a Ticker-Tape Parade to Honor Frontline Workers This Summer

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that New York will hold a ticker tape parade to honor the city's frontline workers. The parade is set to take place on July 7.

During the peak of the pandemic, de Blasio had promised to throw a ticker-tape parade when it was safe to do so.

"The first, true, large parade in New York City will be one to celebrate the heroes of the fight against COVID," Mayor de Blasio said. "Our first responders, our essential workers, the people who kept us alive, the people who kept the city going no matter what."

Watch the full announcement below: