New York City Ballet Announces Weeks Three and Four of Their Digital Season

Megan Fairchild, Joaquin De Luz and more will be featured.

On Tuesday, October 13, at 8pm EDT, NYCB will release the fourth program consisting of George Balanchine's Duo Concertant, a duet accompanied by an onstage violinist and pianist, along with excerpts from Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering and Balanchine's Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet and Symphony in C.

The fifth program, which premieres on Tuesday, October 20, at 8pm EDT, will feature excerpts from the following ballets: Everywhere We Go, Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes, and Year of the Rabbit by NYCB Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck; Pictures at an Exhibition and Russian Seasons by choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, and Mercurial Manoeuvres and Polyphonia by former NYCB Resident Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

On Saturday, October 24, at 2pm EDT, NYCB will release its second and last family-friendly matinee program of the season, which includes the opening of Robbins' Fanfare, in which dancers embody the instruments of the orchestra; Balanchine's The Steadfast Tin Soldier, inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen story; and two excerpts from Balanchine's magical A Midsummer Night's Dream: the "donkey pas de deux" danced by Queen of the Fairies Titania and her enchanted suitor, and a brilliant solo for Oberon, King of the Fairies, with the butterflies and fairies of his kingdom, performed by students of the School of American Ballet.

WEEK 2: Monday, October 5 - Saturday, October 10

Monday, October 5:

City Ballet The Podcast

"Hear the Dance" episode on Ulysses Dove's Red Angels, featuring Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, former NYCB Principal Dancer Peter Boal, Guest Electric Violinist Mary Rowell, and Alfred Dove, Director and Administrator of Ulysses Dove Ballet & Estate, hosted by former NYCB Dancer Silas Farley

(available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)

Ballet Essentials - Stravinsky Violin Concerto

60-minute interactive movement workshop for teens and adults, consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by George Balanchine's Stravinsky Violin Concerto, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Lauren Lovette

($8 or $15 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletessentialsonline; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)

Tuesday, October 6: NYCB Performance

Introduction by Jared Angle, NYCB Principal Dancer

First Movement from Kammermusik No. 2

Music by Paul Hindemith

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Sara Mearns and Teresa Reichlen

with Solo Pianist Cameron Grant and the NYCB Orchestra,

Conducted by Andrews Sill, Associate Music Director

Filmed on May 2, 2012, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

First Movement from Opus 19/The Dreamer

Music by Sergei Prokofiev

Choreography by Jerome Robbins

PRINCIPAL CASTING: *Unity Phelan and Gonzalo Garcia

with Concertmaster Arturo Delmoni and the NYCB Orchestra,

Conducted by Andrews Sill, Associate Music Director

Filmed on January 30, 2020, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Movements for Piano and Orchestra

Music by Igor Stravinsky

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Maria Kowroski and Ask la Cour

with Solo Pianist Alan Moverman and the NYCB Orchestra,

Conducted by Daniel Capps, Resident Conductor

Filmed on April 28, 2015, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Chiaroscuro

Music by Francesco Geminiani, edited by Walter Kolneder, after Arcangelo Corelli

Choreography by Lynne Taylor-Corbett

PRINCIPAL CASTING: *Ashley Laracey, *Lauren King, *Brittany Pollack, *Andrew Veyette,

*Justin Peck, *Giovanni Villalobos

with the NYCB Orchestra, Conducted by Harrison Hollingworth, Guest Conductor

Filmed on May 12, 2017, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Red Angels

Music by Richard Einhorn

Choreography by Ulysses Dove

PRINCIPAL CASTING: **Maria Kowroski, Jennie Somogyi, **Adrian Danchig-Waring,

**Jared Angle

with Guest Electric Violinist Mary Rowell

Filmed on May 29, 2013, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Third Movement from Glass Pieces

Music by Philip Glass

Choreography by Jerome Robbins

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Company

with the NYCB Orchestra, Conducted by Harrison Hollingworth, Guest Conductor

Filmed on February 21, 2017, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

*First time in a role

**First time in a role in New York City

(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Tuesday, October 6 at 8pm until Tuesday, October 13, at 8pm EDT)

Wednesday, October 7: Signature Steps

60-minute virtual ballet class for intermediate to advanced level dancers, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Daniel Ulbricht

($30 fee; register at nycballet.com/signaturesteps; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)

Thursday, October 8: Access Workshops for Teens and Adults - Stravinsky Violin Concerto

60-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for teens and adults with disabilities, inspired by George Balanchine's Stravinsky Violin Concerto, taught by NYCB dancer Kristen Segin

(register at nycballet.com/accessworkshops; workshop at 6:00pm EDT)

Saturday, October 10:

Ballet Breaks - Western Symphony

30-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's Western Symphony, taught by NYCB dancer Alec Knight

($5 or $10 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)

Access Workshops for Children - Tarantella

45-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for children with disabilities, inspired by George Balanchine's Tarantella, taught by NYCB Soloist Brittany Pollack

(register at nycballet.com/childrensaccessworkshops; workshop at 12:00pm EDT)

NYCB Performance - Family Friendly Matinee

Introduction by Megan Fairchild, NYCB Principal Dancer

Tarantella

Music by Louis Moreau Gottschalk

Reconstructed and Orchestrated by Hershy Kay

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Megan Fairchild and Joaquin De Luz

with Solo Pianist Elaine Chelton and the NYCB Orchestra,

Conducted by Andrews Sill, Associate Music Director

Filmed on May 1, 2013, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Scherzo à la Russe

Music by Igor Stravinsky

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: *Olivia Boisson and *Claire Von Enck

with the NYCB Orchestra, Conducted by Jayce Ogren, Guest Conductor

Filmed on September 25, 2012, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

First Movement: Allegro from Western Symphony

Music by Hershy Kay

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Abi Stafford and Taylor Stanley

with the NYCB Orchestra, Conducted by Clotilde Otranto, Resident Conductor

Filmed on May 17, 2016, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

*First time in a role

(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Saturday, October 10 at 2pm until Saturday, October 17, at 2pm EDT)

