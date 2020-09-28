New York City Ballet Announces Weeks Three and Four of Their Digital Season
Megan Fairchild, Joaquin De Luz and more will be featured.
On Tuesday, October 13, at 8pm EDT, NYCB will release the fourth program consisting of George Balanchine's Duo Concertant, a duet accompanied by an onstage violinist and pianist, along with excerpts from Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering and Balanchine's Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet and Symphony in C.
The fifth program, which premieres on Tuesday, October 20, at 8pm EDT, will feature excerpts from the following ballets: Everywhere We Go, Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes, and Year of the Rabbit by NYCB Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck; Pictures at an Exhibition and Russian Seasons by choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, and Mercurial Manoeuvres and Polyphonia by former NYCB Resident Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.
On Saturday, October 24, at 2pm EDT, NYCB will release its second and last family-friendly matinee program of the season, which includes the opening of Robbins' Fanfare, in which dancers embody the instruments of the orchestra; Balanchine's The Steadfast Tin Soldier, inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen story; and two excerpts from Balanchine's magical A Midsummer Night's Dream: the "donkey pas de deux" danced by Queen of the Fairies Titania and her enchanted suitor, and a brilliant solo for Oberon, King of the Fairies, with the butterflies and fairies of his kingdom, performed by students of the School of American Ballet.
WEEK 2: Monday, October 5 - Saturday, October 10
Monday, October 5:
City Ballet The Podcast
"Hear the Dance" episode on Ulysses Dove's Red Angels, featuring Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, former NYCB Principal Dancer Peter Boal, Guest Electric Violinist Mary Rowell, and Alfred Dove, Director and Administrator of Ulysses Dove Ballet & Estate, hosted by former NYCB Dancer Silas Farley
(available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)
Ballet Essentials - Stravinsky Violin Concerto
60-minute interactive movement workshop for teens and adults, consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by George Balanchine's Stravinsky Violin Concerto, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Lauren Lovette
($8 or $15 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletessentialsonline; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)
Tuesday, October 6: NYCB Performance
Introduction by Jared Angle, NYCB Principal Dancer
First Movement from Kammermusik No. 2
Music by Paul Hindemith
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Sara Mearns and Teresa Reichlen
with Solo Pianist Cameron Grant and the NYCB Orchestra,
Conducted by Andrews Sill, Associate Music Director
Filmed on May 2, 2012, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
First Movement from Opus 19/The Dreamer
Music by Sergei Prokofiev
Choreography by Jerome Robbins
PRINCIPAL CASTING: *Unity Phelan and Gonzalo Garcia
with Concertmaster Arturo Delmoni and the NYCB Orchestra,
Conducted by Andrews Sill, Associate Music Director
Filmed on January 30, 2020, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Movements for Piano and Orchestra
Music by Igor Stravinsky
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Maria Kowroski and Ask la Cour
with Solo Pianist Alan Moverman and the NYCB Orchestra,
Conducted by Daniel Capps, Resident Conductor
Filmed on April 28, 2015, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Chiaroscuro
Music by Francesco Geminiani, edited by Walter Kolneder, after Arcangelo Corelli
Choreography by Lynne Taylor-Corbett
PRINCIPAL CASTING: *Ashley Laracey, *Lauren King, *Brittany Pollack, *Andrew Veyette,
*Justin Peck, *Giovanni Villalobos
with the NYCB Orchestra, Conducted by Harrison Hollingworth, Guest Conductor
Filmed on May 12, 2017, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Red Angels
Music by Richard Einhorn
Choreography by Ulysses Dove
PRINCIPAL CASTING: **Maria Kowroski, Jennie Somogyi, **Adrian Danchig-Waring,
**Jared Angle
with Guest Electric Violinist Mary Rowell
Filmed on May 29, 2013, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Third Movement from Glass Pieces
Music by Philip Glass
Choreography by Jerome Robbins
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Company
with the NYCB Orchestra, Conducted by Harrison Hollingworth, Guest Conductor
Filmed on February 21, 2017, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
*First time in a role
**First time in a role in New York City
(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Tuesday, October 6 at 8pm until Tuesday, October 13, at 8pm EDT)
Wednesday, October 7: Signature Steps
60-minute virtual ballet class for intermediate to advanced level dancers, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Daniel Ulbricht
($30 fee; register at nycballet.com/signaturesteps; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)
Thursday, October 8: Access Workshops for Teens and Adults - Stravinsky Violin Concerto
60-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for teens and adults with disabilities, inspired by George Balanchine's Stravinsky Violin Concerto, taught by NYCB dancer Kristen Segin
(register at nycballet.com/accessworkshops; workshop at 6:00pm EDT)
Saturday, October 10:
Ballet Breaks - Western Symphony
30-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's Western Symphony, taught by NYCB dancer Alec Knight
($5 or $10 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)
Access Workshops for Children - Tarantella
45-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for children with disabilities, inspired by George Balanchine's Tarantella, taught by NYCB Soloist Brittany Pollack
(register at nycballet.com/childrensaccessworkshops; workshop at 12:00pm EDT)
NYCB Performance - Family Friendly Matinee
Introduction by Megan Fairchild, NYCB Principal Dancer
Tarantella
Music by Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Reconstructed and Orchestrated by Hershy Kay
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Megan Fairchild and Joaquin De Luz
with Solo Pianist Elaine Chelton and the NYCB Orchestra,
Conducted by Andrews Sill, Associate Music Director
Filmed on May 1, 2013, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Scherzo à la Russe
Music by Igor Stravinsky
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: *Olivia Boisson and *Claire Von Enck
with the NYCB Orchestra, Conducted by Jayce Ogren, Guest Conductor
Filmed on September 25, 2012, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
First Movement: Allegro from Western Symphony
Music by Hershy Kay
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Abi Stafford and Taylor Stanley
with the NYCB Orchestra, Conducted by Clotilde Otranto, Resident Conductor
Filmed on May 17, 2016, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
*First time in a role
(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Saturday, October 10 at 2pm until Saturday, October 17, at 2pm EDT)
More Hot Stories For You
-
Glenn Close, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone and More Set For ANGELS IN AMERICA Benefit Performance
An all-star livestream benefit performance of scenes from Angels in America will be presented in support of amfAR's Fund to Fight COVID-19. ...
VIDEO: Watch FAME THE MUSICAL with The Shows Must Go On- Live Now!
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON is officially back this week with the FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR as part of new season: 'THE GREATS ON TOUR'. There...
FAME TV Series Cast Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of the hit TV series 'Fame' will join them LIVE on Saturday, September 26 at 8 PM ET for ...
Broadway Jukebox: 25 Songs for Falling Into Autumn!
Bust out your chunky sweaters, heat up your pumpkin spice latte, and get ready to roll in the leaves. Autumn is here and we're falling into the season...
THE BAND'S VISIT Tour Wins Helen Hayes Award for 'Outstanding Visiting Production'
On September 25, the 36th Annual Helen Hayes Awards concluded, after a series of virtual events celebrating Washington's dynamic and diverse theatre c...
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Will Return to the West End in November
The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning box office hit, has announced that it will return to the Duchess Theatre, its home for the last si...