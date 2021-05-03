New York City Ballet Announces 2021 Digital Season Programming For May 3-8

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

New York City Ballet has announced programming for their 2021 Digital Season for the week of May 3-8, and programming and casting details for NYCB's 2021 Spring Gala film, premiering on Wednesday, May 5 at the Company's first-ever virtual gala. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the film includes a new work, titled Solo, by NYCB Resident Choreographer Justin Peck, and excerpts from Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering and George Balanchine's Divertimento No. 15, Duo Concertant, and Liebeslieder Walzer. Following the virtual Spring Gala benefit, the film will be made available from May 6 through 20 on NYCB's website and YouTube channel.

Programming will also include a new episode of City Ballet The Podcast featuring Justin Peck and host Wendy Whelan, ballet class Signature Steps taught by Principal Dancer Daniel Ulbricht, and interactive movement workshops for all ages and abilities led by members of the company.

Check out more details below!

Monday, May 3 - Saturday, May 8

Monday, May 3:

City Ballet The Podcast

"New Combinations" episode featuring NYCB Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck, hosted by Wendy Whelan

(available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)

Ballet Essentials - West Side Story Suite

60-minute interactive movement workshop for teens and adults, consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Jerome Robbins' West Side Story Suite, taught by NYCB dancer Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara

($10 or $15 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletessentialsonline; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)

Wednesday, May 5:

2021 Spring Gala virtual benefit

NYCB's first-ever virtual gala will feature the premiere of a film directed by Sofia Coppola. Shot on location at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, the film includes a new ballet by NYCB Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck and excerpts from ballets by NYCB co-founding choreographers George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins. See separate attachment for virtual performance program and casting details.

(Visit nycballet.com/springgala for tickets; virtual performance begins at 7:00pm EDT)

Signature Steps

60-minute virtual ballet class for intermediate to advanced level dancers, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Daniel Ulbricht

($30 fee; register at nycballet.com/signaturesteps; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)

Thursday, May 6:

Sofia Coppola Film

Following the 2021 Spring Gala virtual benefit, the centerpiece of the event, a film directed by Sofia Coppola, will be available to stream. See separate attachment for program and casting details.

(available at nycballet.com and youtube.com/nycballet from Thursday, May 6 at 8pm until Thursday, May 20 at 8pm EDT)

Access Workshops for Teens and Adults - West Side Story Suite

60-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for teens and adults with disabilities, inspired by Jerome Robbins' West Side Story Suite, taught by NYCB Principal Dancers Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon

(register at nycballet.com/accessworkshops; workshop at 6pm EDT)

Saturday, May 8:

Ballet Breaks - A Midsummer Night's Dream

30-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream, taught by NYCB dancer Olivia MacKinnon

($8 or $12 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)

Access Workshops for Children - A Midsummer Night's Dream

45-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for children with disabilities, inspired by George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream, taught by NYCB Soloist Claire Kretzschmar

(register at nycballet.com/childrensaccessworkshops; workshop at 12pm EDT)

New York City Ballet 2021 Spring Gala film

Directed by Sofia Coppola

Director of Photography: Philippe Le Sourd

Edited by Chad Sipkin

Concept by Justin Peck and Sofia Coppola

Dances at a Gathering (excerpt)

Music by Frédéric Chopin

Choreography by Jerome Robbins

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Gonzalo Garcia

with NYCB Solo Pianist Susan Walters

Duo Concertant (excerpt)

Music by Igor Stravinsky

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Ashley Bouder and Russell Janzen

with NYCB Orchestra Concertmaster Arturo Delmoni and NYCB Solo Pianist Susan Walters

Liebeslieder Walzer (excerpt)

Music by Johannes Brahms

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Maria Kowroski and Ask la Cour

with NYCB Associate Music Director Andrews Sill and NYCB Solo Pianist Susan Walters

and singers Tonna Miller-Vallés, Veronica Mitina, Blake Friedman, and Joseph Beutel

Solo - New Ballet by Justin Peck

Music by Samuel Barber

Choreography by Justin Peck

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Anthony Huxley

with members of the NYCB Orchestra conducted by Music Director Andrew Litton

Divertimento No. 15 (finale)

Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Emilie Gerrity, Lauren King, Ashley Laracey, Tiler Peck, Unity Phelan,

Daniel Applebaum, Andrew Scordato, and Andrew Veyette

with members of the NYCB Orchestra conducted by Music Director Andrew Litton