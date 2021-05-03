New York City Ballet Announces 2021 Digital Season Programming For May 3-8
Programming will also include a new episode of City Ballet The Podcast featuring Justin Peck and host Wendy Whelan, plus more!
New York City Ballet has announced programming for their 2021 Digital Season for the week of May 3-8, and programming and casting details for NYCB's 2021 Spring Gala film, premiering on Wednesday, May 5 at the Company's first-ever virtual gala. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the film includes a new work, titled Solo, by NYCB Resident Choreographer Justin Peck, and excerpts from Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering and George Balanchine's Divertimento No. 15, Duo Concertant, and Liebeslieder Walzer. Following the virtual Spring Gala benefit, the film will be made available from May 6 through 20 on NYCB's website and YouTube channel.
Programming will also include a new episode of City Ballet The Podcast featuring Justin Peck and host Wendy Whelan, ballet class Signature Steps taught by Principal Dancer Daniel Ulbricht, and interactive movement workshops for all ages and abilities led by members of the company.
Check out more details below!
Monday, May 3 - Saturday, May 8
Monday, May 3:
City Ballet The Podcast
"New Combinations" episode featuring NYCB Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck, hosted by Wendy Whelan
(available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)
Ballet Essentials - West Side Story Suite
60-minute interactive movement workshop for teens and adults, consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Jerome Robbins' West Side Story Suite, taught by NYCB dancer Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara
($10 or $15 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletessentialsonline; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)
Wednesday, May 5:
2021 Spring Gala virtual benefit
NYCB's first-ever virtual gala will feature the premiere of a film directed by Sofia Coppola. Shot on location at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, the film includes a new ballet by NYCB Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck and excerpts from ballets by NYCB co-founding choreographers George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins. See separate attachment for virtual performance program and casting details.
(Visit nycballet.com/springgala for tickets; virtual performance begins at 7:00pm EDT)
Signature Steps
60-minute virtual ballet class for intermediate to advanced level dancers, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Daniel Ulbricht
($30 fee; register at nycballet.com/signaturesteps; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)
Thursday, May 6:
Sofia Coppola Film
Following the 2021 Spring Gala virtual benefit, the centerpiece of the event, a film directed by Sofia Coppola, will be available to stream. See separate attachment for program and casting details.
(available at nycballet.com and youtube.com/nycballet from Thursday, May 6 at 8pm until Thursday, May 20 at 8pm EDT)
Access Workshops for Teens and Adults - West Side Story Suite
60-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for teens and adults with disabilities, inspired by Jerome Robbins' West Side Story Suite, taught by NYCB Principal Dancers Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon
(register at nycballet.com/accessworkshops; workshop at 6pm EDT)
Saturday, May 8:
Ballet Breaks - A Midsummer Night's Dream
30-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream, taught by NYCB dancer Olivia MacKinnon
($8 or $12 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)
Access Workshops for Children - A Midsummer Night's Dream
45-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for children with disabilities, inspired by George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream, taught by NYCB Soloist Claire Kretzschmar
(register at nycballet.com/childrensaccessworkshops; workshop at 12pm EDT)
New York City Ballet 2021 Spring Gala film
Directed by Sofia Coppola
Director of Photography: Philippe Le Sourd
Edited by Chad Sipkin
Concept by Justin Peck and Sofia Coppola
Dances at a Gathering (excerpt)
Music by Frédéric Chopin
Choreography by Jerome Robbins
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Gonzalo Garcia
with NYCB Solo Pianist Susan Walters
Duo Concertant (excerpt)
Music by Igor Stravinsky
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Ashley Bouder and Russell Janzen
with NYCB Orchestra Concertmaster Arturo Delmoni and NYCB Solo Pianist Susan Walters
Liebeslieder Walzer (excerpt)
Music by Johannes Brahms
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Maria Kowroski and Ask la Cour
with NYCB Associate Music Director Andrews Sill and NYCB Solo Pianist Susan Walters
and singers Tonna Miller-Vallés, Veronica Mitina, Blake Friedman, and Joseph Beutel
Solo - New Ballet by Justin Peck
Music by Samuel Barber
Choreography by Justin Peck
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Anthony Huxley
with members of the NYCB Orchestra conducted by Music Director Andrew Litton
Divertimento No. 15 (finale)
Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Emilie Gerrity, Lauren King, Ashley Laracey, Tiler Peck, Unity Phelan,
Daniel Applebaum, Andrew Scordato, and Andrew Veyette
with members of the NYCB Orchestra conducted by Music Director Andrew Litton