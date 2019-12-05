New FROZEN Duet To Debut In Los Angeles Tour Stop & West End Production

It has been announced that a brand-new duet will be added to Disney's Frozen during its tour stop at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The song, titled, "I Can't Lose You" is a duet between sisters Anna and Elsa and will make its debut in the national tour before being added to the score of the West End production of the show.

According to director Michael Grandage, more 'bespoke' changes are on the way for the show's West End mounting.

This news comes hot on the heels of the news that Broadway and West End star, Samantha Barks, will lead the West End production as the ice queen, Elsa.

The hit Broadway musical began performances in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 and will run for a limited 9-week engagement through Sunday, February 2, 2020. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.HollywoodPantages.com/Frozen or www.Ticketmaster.com.

The West End production will reopen the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with previews commencing in October 2020. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen - directed by Michael Grandage - opens for priority booking late January 2020, with general on sale on 6 March 2020. Groups and schools booking opens on 24 February 2020.

Audiences are invited to learn more about Frozen the Musical, and to sign up for priority booking by 12 January 2020 at FrozenTheMusical.co.uk

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.





