New Amsterdam Theater To Host Tribute To Eric LaJuan Summers; Memorial Concert Announced
Friends and family will remember Broadway alum Eric LaJuan Summers with Eric LaJuan Summers: A Celebration of Life, memorial concert tribute that will take place on November 4th at 9:30 PM at Green Room 42 in NYC.
Prior to the concert the same evening there will be an "In Memoriam" tribute to Eric on the marquee of the New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 West 42nd Street from 8:45 PM-9:00 PM. All guests are invited to attend before they walk over to Green Room 42.
Eric was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri and fell in love with the arts after he began singing in the church and youth symphony choirs. He started his career on Broadway shortly after graduating college as Mereb in Disney's AIDA at the young age of 21.
Eric continued to work on Broadway, in regional theatres, and on TV and film with notable credits including Elf, Motown (Astaire Award Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show), The Wedding Singer, The Greatest Showman and Dreamgirls. Eric was last seen as the Lola Understudy in Kinky Boots on Broadway when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and decided to leave the company to focus on his health.
Eric passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. The Broadway community has lost a very special performer. His passion, energy, humor and light touched all who were lucky enough to call him a friend and colleague.
The Green Room 42 is located at 510 10th Avenue. Tickets start at $20 and no food or drink minimum. ALL proceeds will go to the Summers family.
Visit https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/71JTSivZSNZ5ZUiIHSm1/1572921000000.
