Nathan Lane Teases a Potential Sequel to THE BIRDCAGE
In the sequel, Lane's character would go to Guatemala with Agador Spartacus.
In an upcoming interview for podcast "The Last Laugh," Tony winner Nathan Lane teased the idea of starring in a sequel to the beloved 1996 comedy "The Birdcage."
Hear a teaser for that interview below.
"Do I think maybe something special might come from it? Perhaps," he says. "You have to take into consideration the world we're living in right now. And on some level you can't really fight it. Sometimes there's a point and sometimes it seems ridiculous."
"The Birdcage" is a non-musical adaptation of the French "La Cage Aux Folles." Alongside Lane, Williams, and Azaria, Gene Hackman, Diane Wiest, Calista Flockhart, and Dan Futterman make up the ensemble cast.
"La Cage" started as a stage play by Jean Poiret in 1973; it was first adapted for film in 1978, by Édouard Molinaro.
A musical adaptation by Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein first opened on Broadway in 1983. The production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical.
Lane is hopeful that a film sequel could happen, but currently there are no official plans in place.
Nathan Lane most recently starred in Taylor Mac's absurdist black comedy Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus at the Booth Theatre directed by George C. Wolfe, which received seven Tony Award nominations including Best Play. Prior to that he appeared in the Broadway and West End productions of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn. Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, Present Laughter, Merlin, Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion! A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Producers, The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot, The Addams Family, and The Nance.
Theatre awards include two Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, five Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Obie Awards and an Olivier Award. In 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.