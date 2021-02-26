Nathan Lane Teases a Potential Sequel to THE BIRDCAGE

In an upcoming interview for podcast "The Last Laugh," Tony winner Nathan Lane teased the idea of starring in a sequel to the beloved 1996 comedy "The Birdcage."

Hear a teaser for that interview below.

Lane starred in director Mike Nichols ' "The Birdcage" opposite Robin Williams . Though both Nichols and Williams have since passed, Lane believes there's merit to a sequel idea that originated on the podcast.

"But what this guy came up with, I thought, wow, it's a way to honor Robin and go off on another adventure with my character and [ Hank Azaria 's] Agador Spartacus going to Guatemala," he told The Daily Beast . "It's a really smart, clever, funny pitch."

Azaria, who is not Guatemalan, has said he will not return to the character, citing backlash he received for playing several non-white characters on "The Simpsons." Lane sees this as an opportunity to cast a culturally-appropriate actor and do it right.