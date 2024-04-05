NYC Shaken by 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake: Broadway Shows Respond

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a surprising turn of events, New York City was rocked by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake earlier today, sending shockwaves throughout the metropolitan area. The earthquake struck at approximately 10:23AM ET, with its epicenter located near Tewksbury, New Jersey.

The seismic event shook buildings and rattled some nerves, prompting varied reactions from NYC residents and officials alike, including some Broadway stars & shows. See some of the responses below:

that earthquake was actually an aftershock from Eden Espinosa’s opt up in “Woman Is” last night — LEMPICKA (@LempickaMusical) April 5, 2024

The twitter page for Lempicka was swift to make light of the situation. Other shows followed suit, including Spamalot, Suffs, and SIX:

the earthquake was caused by Emily Skinner being back on broadway btw — Suffs (@SuffsMusical) April 5, 2024

Posted at 10:20



....



NYC earthquake at 10:30... https://t.co/7pLKZFSsNr — SIX The Musical on Broadway ? (@SixBroadway) April 5, 2024

In the wake of the earthquake, concerns arose around any potential impact on Broadway productions and performances for today. However, at this time, Broadway shows are not expected to be affected in any way. The NY Times released an official statement from the Broadway League saying that all plays and musicals will proceed as planned this evening: "Audiences may contact their point of purchase for their show if they have questions about their tickets in advance of the performance."

Earthquakes in the New York City area are rare, even if they seem increasingly common in recent years. There are fault lines in the city, but experts say residents have nothing to fear. However, this morning's quake serves as a reminder for NYC residents to always be prepared for the unexpected. Residents are urged to follow safety protocols issued by local authorities throughout the day.

BroadwayWorld will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.