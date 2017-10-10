Musical Celebrating the Life and Career of Amy Winehouse in the Works

In a new interview with UK's The Sun, Mitch Winehouse, father of the late singer Amy Winehouse, revealed that his daughter's life and career will be the subject of a new musical heading to London's West End. Amy Winehouse passed away at the age of 27 in 2011. It was later determined that the cause of death was accidental alcohol poisoning.



"A musical celebrating her life and music is being talked about for the near future," Mitch told The Sun at last week's Amy Winehouse Foundation Gala. "It is something I'd really like to happen and I've said I'm happy for it to go ahead." He went on to explain that the production will depict his daughter in a positive light. "There's so much more to her than just the drugs and the alcohol."

He continued, "We want to do something positive about how she developed her music. What we don't hear is that she was clean of drugs for three years when she died." According to Winehouse, the show will include scenes depicting her struggle with drugs and alcohol, as well as her ill-fated marriage to Blake Fielder-Civil.

Read the article in full here

Below, watch the official video for Winehouse's 'Stronger Than Me'

Related Articles