Music Review: Grammy Nominee Nicole Zuraitis Releases Series Of Singles From Upcoming Album HOW LOVE BEGINS

Three Jazz Tunes On The Topic Of Love …

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney, Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Video: Get A First Look At The 2023 Jimmy Awards Opening Number Featuring Tunes From KIMBE Photo 4 Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

BroadwayWorld Album Reviews
Click Here for More on BroadwayWorld Album Reviews
Music Review: Grammy Nominee Nicole Zuraitis Releases Series Of Singles From Upcoming Album HOW LOVE BEGINS

Heigh Ho, dear lovely rainbow tribe, welcome back to Bobby’s CD sandbox where we offer our broken-down breakdowns of new music releases. So, strap in and get ready, as Bobby goes on the record ABOUT the record.

This week’s album entry in the BobbyFiles comes from FAB jazz chanteuse Nicole Zuraitis, who has released some singles from her upcoming album, three GOR-GEE-OUS self-penned tunes playing out all the give and take, from heartfelt to heartbreak, and the passion of love, with each tune representing one of these states of relationship, each. Starting with the song THE GARDEN, Nicole’s music is haunting, and longing fills this cut as she walks through her garden of love. Her lyrics of innocence, roses, and seasons all happening, mixing, if you will, in that garden, as she walks through. The build in the song gives a portrait of the beauty surrounding her that is life, with all its roses and thorns. 

THE GARDEN - Music Video

THE GARDEN
music and lyrics by Nicole Zuraitis 

with

Christian McBride, bass

Gilad Hekselman, guitar

Maya Kronfeld, rhodes

Dan Pugach, drums

Nicole Zuraitis, voice/piano

The second single, LIKE DEW, is the flip side of THE GARDEN, as a woman (Nicole) dresses and puts on her make-up (Lipstick like Dew) in preparation to meet "that someone". Here, her gentle jazz piano lifts up her voice before the addition of equally soft guitar and drums. She waits alone and is, ultimately, left unattended by whoever she was waiting for. The heartbreak of rejection is felt throughout this piece, and the natural tear in the lady’s voice makes the disappointment palpable.

LIKE DEW - Music Video

LIKE DEW
music and lyrics by Nicole Zuraitis 

Featuring
Nicole Zuraitis, voice/piano

Christian McBride, bass

Gilad Hekselman, guitar

Dan Pugach, drums 

Filmed and edited by Nicole Zuraitis
 

Finally, there is BURN, an upbeat contemporary jazz modernization of bee-bop that kicks off with an impossibly fast patter of complicated lyrics and a fab bass line from Christian McBride under Nicole's voice, at the top, that passes to David Cook on piano. The swift guitar solo by Gilad  Hekselman is super hot and pure jazz, leading back to Christian McBride KILLING IT on his Bass lick. All of them show fast-tempo instrumental virtuosity, in improvisations based on a combination of harmonic structure and occasional references to the lady’s melody. The nerves of passion and burning for someone are all with Nicole's voice, the instruments adding all the right amounts of tension.

BURN - Music Video

BURN
music and lyrics by Nicole Zuraitis 

Featuring

Christian McBride on bass

Gilad Hekselman on guitar

Billy Kilson on drums

David Cook on piano 

Nicole Zuraitis on vocals/composition 

In all, my dear Bobby readers, Nicole Zuraitis' collection of singles is a lush and lovely mini-collection for true lovers of jazz but remember: this is a PREVIEW of good things to come because the entire Nicole Zuraitis album HOW LOVE BEGINS will drop on July 7th!  You may count on Bobby being there to write about the whole collection of songs, as soon as they are brought into the light. 

This preview of HOW LOVE BEGINS gets 4 Out Of 5 Rainbows - Put this one in your collection/stream today.

You Can Hear Nicole Zuraitis in many recordings on Spotify HERE.


FINAL CREDITS & THINGS

Mixed by Todd Whitelock

Edited by Rich Lamb 

Mastered by Mike Piacentini

Recorded live in studio at Sound on Sound, Montclair NJ

For more information, sheet music, and lyrics visit www.nicolezmusic.com Or  www.bio.site/nicolezmusic

Music Review: Grammy Nominee Nicole Zuraitis Releases Series Of Singles From Upcoming Album HOW LOVE BEGINS




RELATED STORIES

1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right

NEW YORK, NEW YORK ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING is a 2023 release on the Wine and Peaches Label, available on streaming platforms, with discs and vinyl to come!

2
CAMELOT Cast Recording Crammed With Lots Of Goodness Photo
CAMELOT Cast Recording Crammed With Lots Of Goodness

We hope that all those who love the musical theatre will pick up this new rendition of CAMELOT with all new and wondrous vocal performances by the cast.

3
Album Review: SHUCKED The Musical Releases Its Corny Cast Album & Its A Toe Tapper Photo
Album Review: SHUCKED The Musical Releases Its Corny Cast Album & It's A Toe Tapper

If you love that wonderful down-home cross-section of musicals that include things like BIG RIVER, THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM, BRIGHT STAR, or, let’s face it, OKLAHOMA, then you should definitely go get SHUCKED.

4
Album Review: SOME LIKE IT HOT & Indeed We Do. Hit Songs From A Hit Show Make A Hit OB Photo
Album Review: SOME LIKE IT HOT & Indeed We Do. Hit Songs From A Hit Show Make A Hit OBC

The score with just the few touches of dialogue included makes it very clear what is happening from start to finish and it delivers the show to the imagination so wonderfully.

From This Author - Bobby Patrick

Heigh Ho Friends & “Family”! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the Tea. Bobby's a queer reviewer, specializing in the seedy... (read more about this author)

Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds GoodMusic Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good
Music Review: CAMELOT… CAMELOT Still Happily Ever Aftering On A New Broadway Cast RecordingMusic Review: CAMELOT… CAMELOT Still Happily Ever Aftering On A New Broadway Cast Recording
Streaming Review: To Do A TONY AWARD® Broadcast, You Need 3 Things… Ariana DeBose, Ariana DeBose & Ariana DeBoseStreaming Review: To Do A TONY AWARD® Broadcast, You Need 3 Things… Ariana DeBose, Ariana DeBose & Ariana DeBose
Photo Flash: The Function Had A Function For Our Newly Created Holiday with THE FUNCTION: A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION At The Green Room 42Photo Flash: The Function Had A Function For Our Newly Created Holiday with THE FUNCTION: A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION At The Green Room 42

Videos

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
CAMELOT

Recommended For You