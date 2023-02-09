Museum of Broadway to Present 'Early Black Authors of the American Musical' Conversation with Ben West

On February 22nd, the Museum of Broadway will be presenting a free lecture from Resident Historian and Timeline Walls Curator Ben West, titled "Early Black Authors of the American Musical." The conversation will highlight a survey of the trailblazing and often overlooked Black artists who altered the character, rhythm, and movement of the musical stage at the turn of the 20th century.

The event will take place in the Museum's event space from 5:30-6:30pm on Wed, Feb 22nd. The conversation is free to attend, and guests can RSVP here

Ben West is a musical theatre artist and historian. He is the resident historian and timeline walls curator for the Museum of Broadway in New York City and the author of The American Musical, a new book that will be published by Routledge in 2023 and chronicle a comprehensive history of the art form. He has worked in various capacities on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regionally. His work has also been seen in Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. West has lectured and spoken at several institutions including the Library of Congress, Yale University, The New York Public Library, University of Michigan, Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and the Shubert Organization. He is a recipient of Lincoln Center's Martin E. Segal Award.

The Museum of Broadway, located at 145 W 45th St in Times Square, is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who make them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!

More information about the Museum can be found at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/.