On Sunday, May 17, Flushing Town Hall (FTH) will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Heritage Month with a dynamic performance and hands-on workshop, placing the Mongolian folk rock ensemble Tuvergen Band center stage. Located in the heart of Queens, one of the most diverse communities in the world, FTH continues its longstanding commitment to presenting artists from across Asia and the diaspora, bringing living cultural traditions rooted in history, landscape, and storytelling to their audiences.

In Mongolian, Tuvergen means galloping—and the Tuvergen Band blends traditional throat singing and horsehead fiddle with high-energy rock, drawing from the country's nomadic heritage and centuries-old practices that echo the natural world. Their music reflects the sounds of wind, water, animals, and the vast grasslands of the steppe. Discover fascinating instruments and vocals. Central to their sound is khöömii (throat singing), an ancient technique in which a single singer produces multiple tones simultaneously, creating layered harmonies that mirror the surrounding environment. Paired with instruments such as the morin khuur (horsehead fiddle), traditionally believed to embody the spirit of the horse, the Tuvergen trio creates a powerful, transportive sound that brings Mongolia's musical traditions to global audiences.

“Flushing Town Hall is proud to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month by sharing the rich and vibrant artistic traditions and stories of Asian communities with audiences in Queens and beyond,” said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. “You don't get to hear Mongolian music every day, so we're excited to welcome Tuvergen Band on our stage. Presenting a Galloping Band is especially fitting as Asian communities continue to celebrate the Year of the Horse.”

Participants of all ages are invited to join the musicians of the Tuvergen Band for an educational, hands-on 45-minute pre-performance workshop that will explore the traditions of Mongolia. Families will get a close-up look at instruments deeply tied to nomadic life and storytelling, including the morin khuur (horsehead fiddle), igil (fiddle), doshpuluur and tovshuur (lutes), and elements of a global percussion kit. Attendees will also get a close-up experience of khöömii (throat singing), a vocal art form developed to echo the natural environment, where singers recreate the sounds of flowing water, wind, and animals. The workshop offers insight into how Mongolian music serves as both cultural expression and a reflection of the land itself.

The afternoon performance will feature Tamir Hargana, an award-winning throat singer and multi-instrumentalist; Naizal Hargana, a master of the morin khuur who was principal and leading soloist of the Inner Mongolian Youth Choir's Morin Khuur Ensemble and is known for bridging Mongolian and Western styles; and Brent Roman, an ethnomusicologist and former Cirque du Soleil performer whose global drum kit and didgeridoo add rich texture to the group's sound. The trio uses this rich instrumental palette to perform modern nomadic music, incorporating bluegrass, blues, rock, and more into its repertoire of Mongolian and Tuvan folk songs and originals.