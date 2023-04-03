Modus Operandi Orchestra Presents 'The Glory of Vienna' Concert This Month

On Saturday, April 29th at 7:30 pm, Modus Operandi Orchestra (MOO), under the baton of Maestro Justin Bischof (pictured above left), Eiko Kano, concertmaster, will celebrate the riches and majesty of works that either premiered in Vienna or that have a strong connection to this glittering European capital city. The program will feature Beethoven's Coriolan Overture and Symphony No. 7, as well as Mozart's Symphony No. 35 "Haffner," Exsultate Jubilate for soprano and orchestra, and concert aria "No no, che non sei capace.". In her MOO debut, Ms. Leon will take on the thrilling and fiendishly difficult aria with its numerous high E's, as well as the beloved composer's joyous Exsultate Jubilate.

The concert also includes several notable anniversaries and interconnections with the number "3": the 250th anniversary of Exsultate Jubilate (1773); the 240th anniversary of Symphony No. 35 "Haffner" and "No, no che non non sei capace" (1783); and the 210th anniversary of Symphony No. 7 (30 years later in 1813).

The performance will take place at St. Mary Church, 1008 49th Avenue, Long Island City, NY. Tickets are $25 General Admission and $50 Preferred Seating and are available at Click Here. For more information about MOO, please visit moonyc.org.

COMPLETE PROGRAM:

Coriolan Overture Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphony No. 35 "Haffner" W. A. Mozart

Exsultate Jubilate, K. 165 Mozart

"No no, che non sei capace", K. 419 Mozart

Symphony No. 7 Beethoven





Here's what makes this concert so special:

• 42 piece orchestra composed of NYC's best musicians under the baton of Maestro Bischof.

• Modus Operandi Orchestra debut of up-and-coming Cuban soprano Laura León.

• Each work was inspired by various themes and people surrounding war, ennoblement, and religion; all of the music embodies drama and exuberance.

• The opportunity to compare and contrast the genius of Mozart & Beethoven in a unique program of their works which includes 2 legendary symphonies and masterful works for soprano and orchestra.

Cuban soprano Laura León (lauraleonsoprano.com) is quickly becoming a rising star on the operatic stages with a voice that "sparkles, seduces and languishes." Laura made her dèbut as Queen of the Night in Die Zauberflöte with Orchestra Miami under the baton of Elaine Rinaldi, as well as a Florida Grand Opera dèbut as Frasquita in Carmen with subsequent performances as Mother of Peasant in Before Night Falls and Cristina Kahlo in Frida.

Last season, Laura performed as Adina in L'elisir d'amore with Opera in Williamsburg, Woman I in Frida with both El Paso Opera and Opera Southwest, Lauretta in Gianni Schicchi with On Site Opera, Giulietta/Antonia/Stella/Olympia in Les contes d'Hoffmann with Opera Lousiane, Mozart's Mass in C and Vaughan Williams' Serenade to Music with Mid-America Productions at Carnegie Hall. This season, Leon will join the Lyric Opera of Chicago in the world premiere of The Factotum, perform the role of Ana Maria in Héctor Armienta's Zorro with Opera Southwest, and joins Modus Operandi Orchestra as the soprano soloist in Mozart's Exsultate Jubilate.

Most recently, Ms. León performed the role of Queen of the Night in Die Zauberflöte with Opera in Williamsburg, Susanna in Figaro 90210! with Chautauqua Opera, the Four Heroines in Les Contes d'Hoffmann with Opera Orlando, Norina in Don Pasquale with Gulf Shore Opera, and Amore in Orfeo ed Eurydice with Opera in Williamsburg. This season she will perform Cristina Kahlo in Frida with both El Paso Opera and Opera Southwest, Lauretta in Gianni Schicchi with On Site Opera, and the Heroines in Les Contes d'Hoffmann with Opera Delaware. Next season's engagements include returns to Southwest Opera and El Paso Opera.

On the concert stages, Laura has performed as a soloist in Gounod's St. Cecilia Mass, Orff's Carmina Burana, Beethoven's Choral Fantasy and Egmont, Handel's Messiah, Mozart's Missa Solemnis, Rutter's Requiem, Al Borde de la Esperanza with University of Miami, and in the Ernesto Lecuona International Festival with Alba Productions.