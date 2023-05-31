MoMA Announces Major Acquisition Of Moving-Image Works By Ken Jacobs

These join 14 titles by Jacobs that were already in the Museum's collection, making MoMA the singular repository of works by one of the great moving-image artists.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 1 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 2 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo 4 Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

The Museum of Modern Art has purchased 212 films and videos by the American artist Ken Jacobs (b. 1933). These join 14 titles by Jacobs that were already in the Museum's collection, making MoMA the singular repository of works by one of the great moving-image artists of the 20th and 21st centuries. 

Ken Jacobs has credited his discovery of the movies to his youthful trips to MoMA in the late 1940s, recalling that “The Museum of Modern Art plunged me, when a teenager, into the unexpectedness of art.” In the decades since, for more than 50 years, MoMA has presented Jacobs's own moving-image work in nearly every context and format, from the theatrical projection of 8mm, 16mm, and 35mm films to cutting-edge computer technologies of his own devising, gallery installations, Nervous System and Nervous Magic Lantern performances, and screenings in the Museum's Sculpture Garden. 

The Brooklyn-born artist, who turns 90 on May 25, has devoted his seven-decade career to the aesthetic, social, and physiological critique of projected images, images that by turns mesmerize and assault the viewer as the artist manipulates them. A self-taught filmmaker, Jacobs studied painting with Hans Hofmann at the Art Students' League of New York in the early 1950s before picking up a movie camera to make a series of New York City street burlesques with the legendary performance artist Jack Smith, including the once-censored masterpiece Blonde Cobra (1963). 

In 1955, fresh out of the Coast Guard, Jacobs bought a 16mm Bell & Howell camera and began documenting his immediate surroundings, the immigrant streets and tenements of the Lower East Side and the Bowery that reminded him of his childhood in Depression-era Williamsburg. Jacobs purposefully avoided romanticism and satire in these early works, observing of his first film Orchard Street, from 1955, “I wanted to get Orchard Street, without commenting on it.” Over time, however, satire and lamentation became the hallmarks of Jacobs's more political work, most devastatingly in his no-budget magnum opus Star Spangled to Death, a vision of American exceptionalism, greed, and intolerance that he built from found footage (Hollywood movies, cartoons, newsreels, and TV shows), jingoistic songs, and antic performances by Jack Smith and Jerry Sims, interwoven with his own mordant prose. The filmmaker began assembling this material in 1957, expanded and updated it over the next half century, and completed it in 2004 as a six-and-a-half-hour work. 

Orchard Street has been restored by MoMA and will be presented later this year in the Museum's Gallery 411, opening on November 3, 2023, together with more recent work, to form a primer of Jacobs's career. Experimenting in these later short subjects with digital

technologies of his own invention, Jacobs blurs the worlds of two- and three-dimensional space, and in so doing creates his own brand of cinematic Abstract Expressionism. A master illusionist, Jacobs demonstrates that what is old is still new: cinema can still play tricks, can still dazzle and disorient, and so, too, can the Jackson Pollock and Joan Mitchell paintings that continue to inspire him. This is evident in another work that will be on view in Gallery 411, Joan Mitchell: Departures (2018), one of Jacobs's self-described Eternalisms, an otherworldly exploration of surface and depth, stasis and movement. 

“As he celebrates his 90th birthday this month, Jacobs is one of cinema's living treasures, a filmmaker who for the past half century—together with his partner and collaborator Florence Jacobs—has reawakened the sense of awe and mystery that 19th-century audiences must have felt in confronting motion pictures for the first time,” said Joshua Siegel, curator in MoMA's Department of Film, who oversaw the Museum's acquisition and who has organized numerous exhibitions of Jacobs's work, including (as co-curator) the landmark 2004 series of live performances and screenings Ken Jacobs: Illusions and Improvisations. “In addition to exhibiting Jacobs's films, the Museum has also restored several key works beyond Orchard Street, including Tom, Tom, the Piper's Son (1969), Urban Peasants (1975), and Perfect Film (1985). With this major acquisition of preprint elements, films, and digital works, MoMA will continue to preserve and exhibit Jacobs's art for future generations.” 



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

& JULIET, INTO THE WOODS & NY, NY Casts to Join Ham4Ham This Week Photo
& JULIET, INTO THE WOODS & NY, NY Casts to Join Ham4Ham This Week

The casts of Into the Woods; New York, New York; and & Juliet will perform at this week's Ham4Ham!

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Photo
Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT

As Leopoldstadt enters its final weeks on Broadway, some members of its company are gearing up for Tonys season. Brandon Uranowitz is one of them. Watch as he chats with Richard Ridge about his role in this video!

MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Cast Album to be Released Photo
MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Cast Album to be Released

The cast of Out of the Box Theatrics’ Millennials Are Killing Musicals by Nico Juber, directed by Ciara Renée, will head into the studio this week to record its original cast album to be released this fall on Yellow Sound Label.  

Ruthie Ann Miles Out of SWEENEY TODD Due to Covid Photo
Ruthie Ann Miles Out of SWEENEY TODD Due to Covid

Ruthie Ann Miles has revealed via an Instagram story that she has Covid, and will be out of Sweeney Todd for a week. 


More Hot Stories For You

Carolee Carmello, Stephen Schwartz & More to Join Charles Strouse's 95th Birthday Celebration at 54 BelowCarolee Carmello, Stephen Schwartz & More to Join Charles Strouse's 95th Birthday Celebration at 54 Below
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Kyle Taylor Parker Will Bring JUKE JOINT JUBILEE to NYC This SummerKyle Taylor Parker Will Bring JUKE JOINT JUBILEE to NYC This Summer
Manhattan Theatre Club Names Chris Jennings as Executive DirectorManhattan Theatre Club Names Chris Jennings as Executive Director

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You