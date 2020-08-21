Mindy Fradkin Performs At This Year's Ludlow Fringe Festival

Fradkin aka “Princess Wow” and her Smile Revolution will be featured in three segments over August 23, 29 and 30.

Mindy Fradkin, the New York comedienne, singer-songwriter and celebrated solo performer brings a review of classic variety for both children and general audiences to the Ludlow Fringe Festival's remote stage. Fradkin aka "Princess Wow" and her Smile Revolution will be featured in three segments over August 23, 29 and 30 during the renowned annual British event. The performances will be archived for thirty days following the final bows. The Ludlow Fringe Festival, part of the global Fringe arts movement, is described as "a new festival for an old town, a joyful celebration of the arts for everyone". Performances will be accessible globally via https://www.ludlowfringe.co.uk/

An entertainer for the entire family, Mindy Fradkin's role has been described as "a Mr. Rogers for those well above school age" due to the warmth she projects and the grounding inherent in her nostalgia. The creator and star of acclaimed one-woman show Ageless Wonders, which played off-Broadway and on Los Angeles stages during the 2018-19 season, Fradkin's shows for the Ludlow Fringe will include anecdotes about life experiences with uplifting and quirky songs, as well as show-and-tell with colorful costumes, hats, art, and poetry. "The goal reaches beyond entertainment and focuses on healing", Fradkin states. "The act of smiling brings us to another place, another mindset which can be powerfully catching---catching in the best possible way".

Endorsed heartily by the late Pete Seeger, Fradkin has been featured in major media including the New York Times, Good Day New York, New York Daily News and USA Today. Praise has come from the likes of legendary promoter Sid Bernstein who declared Fradkin "a true blessing".

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You