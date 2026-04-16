Mimi Garrard Dance Theatre Will Present VIEWS at NYC's Rubin Museum

Mimi Garrard of Mimi Garrard Dance Theatre and Collaborators present Views to an invited audience at the Theater of the Rubin Museum, 150 W. 17th Street, NYC, on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 2pm.

Views presents the audience with a wide range of choreography and storytelling, from the strange and disturbing NON-HUMAN GESTALT to the touching and thought-provoking piece MOTHER OF EXILES, based off of Emma Lazarus' poem The New Colossus. Other dances include DYSTUTOPIC, a work that contrasts utopia and dystopia; the delicate INNERSPACE; the high-energy, dynamic HASTEBOUND; and the poetic PEACOCK.

Mimi Garrard has won over 1700 awards from international film festivals for her video dances, with a staggering number of accolades from this year alone: DYSTUTOPIC won at the 1st Monthly Film Festival in Belgrade Serbia and Love Film Festival in Barcelona; HASTBOUND won at the International Film Carnival-Calcutta in India; NON-HUMAN GESTALT won at the Hollywood Gold Awards, Paris Film Awards, Milan Gold Awards, London Movie Awards, and International Gold Awards in New York.

Dancers: Tim Bendernagel, Kate Jewett, Cynthia Koppe, and Samuel Roberts

Composed by Mimi Garrard, Tom Hamilton, and Joao Castro Pinto

Costumes by Mindy Nelson

About Mimi Garrard

Most recently Mimi Garrard has begun experimenting in new ways, creating dance for video using digital techniques to transform the dance material. As her experimental vision with digital techniques has grown, Mimi's work has gained increased attention and multiple plaudits. Recently, her films have been presented internationally on television, in museums and galleries, and at 2,545 festivals worldwide.

Lately her work has been shown on the dome of the planetarium in Jackson, Mississippi, and on the BBC BIG screen throughout England. Over the course of the last three years, Mimi has participated in 1660 international festivals winning 1701 first place awards, many of them this year, for 48 different videodances. For more information and to view her work on film, please visit https://mimigarrarddance.com/.

Additionally, Mimi Garrard's videodances may be viewed or on YouTube: www.youtube.com/mimigarrarddance.

Her video work has received first place awards at festivals in most major cities including Rome, Los Angeles, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, Prague, Kolkata, New York, Miami, Tokyo, Gangtok, Chennai, Gurgaon, Chicago, Hyderabad, London, Cannes, Makati, Darjeeling, Marsfield, Amsterdam, Toronto, Hong Kong, New Delhi, Singapore, Milan, Zurich, Florence, and Dubai. A complete list of first place awards in 2026 is available HERE.