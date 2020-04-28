Michael Shannon to Appear on McCarter Theatre's SOCIAL DISTANCE IN 60 MINUTES

While theaters wait for the time when audiences can gather again, McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, NJ has been encouraging patrons to connect through McCarter@HOME, an online hub for classes, conversations, archival content, curated playlists and recommended programming from its network of connected and commissioned artists.

On Wednesday, April 29 at 4PM EST, fans can tune in to Social Distance in 60 Minutes: Quarantined with Michael Shannon. McCarter's Resident Producer Debbie Bisno hosts a virtual conversation with the 2x Academy Award and Tony nominated actor who spent stage time at McCarter in Sam Shepherd's SIMPATICO, and recently starred on Broadway in the late Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune with Audra McDonald. Shannon will discuss life in Brooklyn during COVID and his recent performance narrating Frederick, a puppet rendition of Leo Lionni's classic children's tale. Registration is required: McCarter@HOME.



This event will also be streamed live on McCarter's facebook page.

Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and Tony Award® nominated actor Michael Shannon continues to make his mark in entertainment, working with the industry's most respected talent and treading the boards in theaters around the world. Shannon garnered acclaim for his Oscar® nominated role in Revolutionary Road. He received additional acclaim for 99 Homes, Nocturnal Animals, The Shape of Water and HBO's Boardwalk Empire. Broadway credits include Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune in 2019 and Long Day's Journey into Night, for which he received a 2016 Tony® nomination for Best Supporting Actor and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor. Among countless stage credits, Shannon starred off B'way in Mistakes Were Made receiving Lortel nominations and a Drama Desk Award. He appeared in Simpatico at McCarter Theatre in 2017. Upcoming films: Scott Teem's The Quarry and Seth Savoy's Echo Boomers. Shannon grew up in Lexington, KY and began his stage career in Chicago.





