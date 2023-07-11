Megan Hilty, Nikki Renée Daniels & More Star in PBS' BROADWAY'S BRIGHTEST LIGHTS Concert

BROADWAY’S BRIGHTEST LIGHTS shines the spotlight on some of today’s best and brightest talents. Curated and conducted by Luke Frazier, the concert features Tony Award-winning Broadway star Megan Hilty alongside Michael Maliakel, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Tommy Sutter with The American Pops Orchestra.

Highlighting some of the greatest show tunes, from Golden Age classics to modern musicals, each song features brand-new arrangements and timeless renditions to be enjoyed by Broadway fans of all ages. BROADWAY’S BRIGHTEST LIGHTS premieres Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings).

Performances in BROADWAY’S BRIGHTEST LIGHTS include “Popular” (Megan Hilty), “The Trolley Song” (Tommy Sutter), “Being Alive” (Michael Maliakel), “I Dreamed A Dream” (Nikki Renée Daniels), “Suddenly Seymour” (Michael Maliakel and Megan Hilty) and many more.

An extended version of BROADWAY’S BRIGHTEST LIGHTS with additional performances will be available for streaming for PBS station members on PBS Passport.

About the American Pops Orchestra

APO was founded in 2015 with a mission to breathe new life into orchestral pops programming and inspire diverse audiences to discover the wealth of the material in the Great American Songbook in dynamic new ways.

Seeing an opportunity to challenge the status-quo of the repertoire performed by orchestras, founder and music director, Luke Frazier, created The American Pops with the intent of breaking the mold of the traditional pops orchestra. This new distinctly “American” orchestra brings together versatile musicians and reimagined programming focused around the Great American Songbook, presenting it with an approachable, fresh spin to engage diverse audiences.

Through non-traditional orchestral settings, APO aims to deliver popular American classics to those who already know and love them, while also introducing these timeless pieces to younger generations in approachable settings. Other APO appearances made on PBS include UNITED IN SONG; WICKED in Concert; Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas; ONE Voice, The Songs We Share; We Are Family and more…. To learn more, visit www.TheAmericanPops.org.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 42 million adults on linear primetime television, more than 15 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, and 56 million people view PBS content on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS’s broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry’s most coveted award competitions.

Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS LearningMedia for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life.

As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality content on TV — including a PBS KIDS channel — and streaming free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app, games on the PBS KIDS Games app, and in communities across America.