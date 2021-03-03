Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Spotlight on Telly Leung!

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway favorite Telly Leung, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

One of favorite video shout outs was a request from a set of parents who wanted me to be the one to let their kids know they were surprising them with a trip to Disney World. Coolest. Parents. Ever.

Who are you a super-fan of?

Soooooo many people on this list! Billy Porter. Betty Buckley. Patti LuPone. Bernadette Peters. Lillias White. Eva Noblezada. Lea Salonga. Carolee Carmelo. Gavin Creel. I can keep going on and on and on...

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I love fried chicken. Seriously. At many shows, like Aladdin, we had a birthday club where we all took turns buying a birthday cake for the next person on the birthday list and we'd eat it at half hour and sing happy birthday. As the birthday boy I could request any cake I wanted - and I always asked for fried chicken instead. Popeyes Extra Crispy!

When it's finally announced that Broadway is returning, what's the first thing you'll do?

I will probably be an emotional mess when they make that announcement. Expect me to cry crocodile tears of joy.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

I'd love to see SIX. I actually was supposed to be in the opening night audience, and the shutdown happened on their opening night. My heart really goes out to that company. I'd love to be there to cheer them on.

Telly Leung is a New York City native, Broadway performer, recording artist, producer, & theater arts teacher. His Broadway & national touring credits include Aladdin in Disney's "Aladdin" on Broadway, In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei & Lea Salonga), Godspell, Rent (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song.