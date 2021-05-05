Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Find Out Which One of Jenn Colella's Signature Songs Makes Her Nervous!

It might still be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Tony nominee and Broadway favorite Jenn Colella, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shoutout that a fan has requested of you so far?

I had a beautiful request from a fan to send love to a sibling who'd just learned of her sister's queerness. I got to thank this woman for celebrating her gay little sister. It was awesome.

Who are you a super fan of?

I am a super fan of Barbra Streisand, Brandi Carlile and Stacey Abrams.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

Singing "Me and the Sky" from COME FROM AWAY makes me very nervous. :)



When it's officially announced that Broadway is coming back, what's the first thing you'll do?

The first thing I'm gonna do when Broadway is back is see my buddy Rob McClure in MRS. DOUBTFIRE and bawl my eyes out.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

I would like to be there for the opening moment wherein Andre De Shields slides across the stage at HADESTOWN and says, "Alright."

Jenn Colella recently starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away.