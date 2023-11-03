Meet the Company of TITANIC THE MUSICAL with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

Titanic is sailing to a big screen near you! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Fathom Events and BY Experience will present the multi-Tony Award-winning production Titanic the Musical to more than 700 movie theaters nationwide for the first time on November 4 and 8. This production -- captured live on stage in the UK for cinema screenings -- celebrates the 26th anniversary of the Broadway production and the 10th anniversary of the show’s London premiere.

The RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century where 1522 men, women and children lost their lives.

