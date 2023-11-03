Meet the Company of TITANIC THE MUSICAL with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

The musical will arrive in 700 movie theaters nationwide on November 4 and 8, 2023.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 3 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 4 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss

Meet the Company of TITANIC THE MUSICAL with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

Titanic is sailing to a big screen near you! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Fathom Events and BY Experience will present the multi-Tony Award-winning production Titanic the Musical to more than 700 movie theaters nationwide for the first time on November 4 and 8. This production -- captured live on stage in the UK for cinema screenings -- celebrates the 26th anniversary of the Broadway production and the 10th anniversary of the show’s London premiere.  

The RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century where 1522 men, women and children lost their lives.

While you await showtime, click here, scan the QR code (right), or study up on the company with a preview BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below.

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.






RELATED STORIES

1
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! This week includes productions from Ovation Musical Theatre, Celebration Arts, and Fredonia Performing Arts Company.

2
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Take a look at this week's top Stage Mags including productions from Capital Stage, Center Repertory Company, and more! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

3
Create Interactive Show Programs for Your School Productions Photo
Create Interactive Show Programs for Your School Productions

Learn how to take your school's productions to the next level with digital programs from Stage Mag!

4
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

From This Author - Sidney Paterra

Sidney is a Contributing Editor at BroadwayWorld and has been a superfan of theatre and all things Broadway for her entire life. Originally from North Carolina, she currently calls New York City home.... Sidney Paterra">(read more about this author)

Unions of Broadway: Actors' Equity AssociationUnions of Broadway: Actors' Equity Association
What We Know So Far About the The Who's TOMMY Broadway RevivalWhat We Know So Far About the The Who's TOMMY Broadway Revival
What We Know So Far About SUFFSWhat We Know So Far About SUFFS
Unions of Broadway: 32BJ SEIUUnions of Broadway: 32BJ SEIU

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You