Mayor de Blasio Announces Scaled Back New Year's Eve Times Square Celebration

Mayor de Blasio today announced details for a scaled back Times Square New Year's Eve, with additional protections in place to ensure a safe celebration. In addition to requiring proof of full vaccination with valid photo identification and being fully outdoors, attendees will also be required to wear masks. Viewing areas will be filled with fewer people to allow for social distancing.

Made in consultation with health and medical experts, these additional safety measures will keep revelers safe and healthy as they ring in the New Year. The City, in partnership with Times Square Alliance will continue to monitor the situation and take additional precautions and measures in the coming days if needed.

"New Yorkers have stepped up tremendously over the past year-we are leading the way on vaccinations, we have reopened safely, and every day we work toward building a recovery for all of us," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "There is a lot to celebrate and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year."

"New York is the best place in the world to celebrate New Year's Eve and now it will be one of the safest against COVID as well," said Mayor-elect Eric Adams. "The Mayor has made the right move to take precautionary measures as we learn to live with COVID and fight the Omicron variant-and New Yorkers and visitors alike can now enjoy Times Square and the rest of our city as we ring in 2022."

"This year's holiday season may not be the one we had hoped for, but we can still have a happy holiday season," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "All New Yorkers should get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible. Wear a quality face mask and stay home if you're feeling sick, no matter how mild your symptoms."

"We applaud the leadership of Mayor de Blasio in finding a way to welcome revelers into Times Square on New Year's Eve in an even safer way than we originally planned," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "This year revelers will be fully vaccinated, masked, and we will have reduced occupancy in the viewing areas. We understand that everyone will not be able to be here but welcome them to experience New Year's Eve in Times Square from our live webcast, on one of the networks or on the VNYE app."

Normally hosting approximately 58,000 people in viewing areas, this year's celebration will host approximately 15,000 people, and visitors won't be allowed entry until 3:00 PM, much later than past years. The health and safety of every guest is the priority of Times Square New Year's Eve 2022.

Vaccination Policy for Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square New Year's Eve organizers will require full vaccinations for all in-person revelers. "Fully vaccinated" means that on the date of December 31, 2021, a reveler is at least 14 days after their second dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine OR at least 14 days after their single dose of an approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Attendees who are age 5 or over must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the event. Proof of vaccination must include a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or World Health Organization (WHO) approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Sinopharm or Sinovac.

Unvaccinated minors under the age of 5 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult to enter the event. The vaccinated adult must present proof of a Food and Drug Administration or World Health Organization approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Sinopharm or Sinovac. Face coverings are required for unvaccinated minors who are medically able to tolerate a face-covering.

Persons who are unable to get vaccinated because of a disability will be required to present proof of a negative COVID PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test taken within 72 hours prior to the event

Please visit TSQ.org/FAQ for more answers to frequently asked questions.

How to Watch Times Square New Year's Eve



The Times Square New Year's Eve commercial-free webcast will cover the action and festivities in Times Square, beginning with the Ball Raising at 6 p.m. EST, plus live musical performances, hourly countdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and star-studded interviews as anticipation builds towards the midnight countdown and the famous Ball Drop. The webcast will be streamed live on multiple websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, LiveStream.com/2022 and TimesSquareBall.net. Embedding codes and additional webcast info is available at: https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/nye-live-webcast or LiveStream.com/2022.

Additionally, Jamestown, the owner of One Times Square - home of the iconic New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration - will bring back its virtual New Year's Eve experience with the VNYE app. Through the VNYE app, people from across the globe can explore the virtual world of Times Square, play games, and livestream New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square and around the world. In 2020, the VNYE app reached more than 3.7 million people worldwide.

A number of broadcast networks will be airing elements of the Times Square celebration.