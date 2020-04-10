Matthew Lopez to Join THEMFEST Today for a Q&A
Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance) will join Themfest today, Friday, April 10 (National Youth HIV/Aids Awareness Day) at 4pm ET for a Q&A on them.'s Instagram Live!
Produced by them., Themfest is an ongoing virtual music and arts festival for and by the LGBTQ+ community. Hosted daily on Instagram Live, the event features and celebrates them.'s favorite queer performers and creators and aims to provide fellowship and solidarity in trying times.
About Themfest
For the LGBTQ+ community, having safe, affirming spaces is essential - places to connect with each other, seek inspiration, and come together. Amidst the unprecedented worldwide impact of COVID-19, Condé Nast's LGBTQ+ brand them. is using its platform to create a digital space to support, amplify, and uplift the LGBTQ+ community with Themfest, an ongoing virtual music and arts festival for and by the LGBTQ+ community.
A daily series of Instagram Live broadcasts, Themfest features drag performances, stand-up sets, concerts, fiction readings, guided meditations, cooking shows, and much, much more. Featuring them.'s favorite queer performers and creators from across the country and around the world, the brand brings viewers together to celebrate the talent and creativity that makes the LGBTQ+ community great, and find fellowship and solidarity in trying times.
More information on Themfest including past paticipants and lineup updates can be found at: https://www.them.us/story/themfest-announcement
