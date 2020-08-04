Matthew Broderick, John Leguizamo, Blair Underwood, Andrea Martin and More Featured in Virtual Benefit for Guild Hall
The virtual benefit will take place on Aug. 16
On August 16 at 8PM, beloved Hamptons venue Guild Hall will host a special virtual benefit featuring a cast of incredible actors performing three short plays by Emmy-nominated and Drama Desk-winning playwright Eugene Pack. The benefit, called The Pack - Short Comedies by Eugene Pack, was recorded via Zoom and the actors taking part are Tony Award-winners Matthew Broderick & John Leguizamo, Blair Underwood, Cecily Strong, Rachel Dratch, Sherri Shepherd, Tony Award-winners Andrea Martin & Santino Fontana, Maulik Pancholy, and Dayle Reyfel.
The price to view this virtual benefit event is $50 per household; patrons can buy a virtual ticket at www.GuildHall.org/ThePack and will be emailed a link to the private YouTube Live feed for the premiere beginning 24 hours before showtime. This benefit follows Guild Hall's recent virtual benefit reading of the play "Same Time Next Year" with Julianne Moore & Alec Baldwin.
The plays for 8/16 are "Let's Meet Up" with Matthew Broderick & John Leguizamo; "Hold" with Sherri Shepherd, Blair Underwood and Dayle Reyfel; and "Aunt Cora" with Rachel Dratch, Santino Fontana, Maulik Pancholy, Cecily Strong and Andrea Martin.
The Pack Benefit is an extension of the hugely successful Pack Podcast, a new spoken word series featuring star-studded casts performing short comedy plays by Eugene Pack. Launched in May, the podcast benefits The Actors Fund (www.ActorsFund.org) and Feeding America (www.FeedingAmerica.org). The plays are available at www.ThePackPodcast.org and new plays are made available each week on Thursdays.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Disney World Replaces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With Non-Equity Show
Disney World has replaced Beauty and the Beast with a show featuring performers that are not represented by Actors' Equity as Disney and Equity remain...
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'Being Alive' From COMPANY
Ramin Karimloo sang Being Alive from Company as part of the Kings Of Broadway 2020 concert, celebrating Jule Styne, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim....
Theatre vs. Theater- What's the Difference?
Just ask Eliza Doolittle- the English language can be tricky. Some words consistently confound even the wisest grammar gurus, including one in particu...
Andrea Bocelli Says He Was 'Humiliated and Offended' By Lockdown Rules
Andrea Bocelli recently spoke out against the lockdown rules set in place by the Italian government during the pandemic, saying he was “humiliated and...
VIDEO: Watch Broadway Strip Down for BROADWAY BARES: ZOOM IN- Live at 9:30pm!
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is taking its signature sensational striptease online for the first time with Broadway Bares: Zoom In, a celebratory...
Broadway Jukebox: The 50 Greatest 11 O'Clock Numbers!
Missing Broadway in a major way? Stay strong by jamming to the biggest tunes that musical theatre has to offer- the 11 o'clock number. What's an 11 o'...