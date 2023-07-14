'Master Of The House - The Theatres Of Cameron Mackintosh' Wins The Inaugural Architectural History Book Of The Year

The ceremony was held at the Zaha Hadid Foundation in Clerkenwell on Wednesday 12 July 2023 as part of the World Architecture Festival.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 3 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

'Master Of The House - The Theatres Of Cameron Mackintosh' Wins The Inaugural Architectural History Book Of The Year

'MASTER OF THE HOUSE – THE THEATRES OF Cameron Mackintosh', by Michael Coveney with a foreword by Cameron Mackintosh has just won the inaugural Architectural History Book of the Year award in a ceremony at the Zaha Hadid Foundation in Clerkenwell on Wednesday 12 July 2023 as part of the World Architecture Festival.

Published in October 2022 through Unicorn Publishing Group, MASTER OF THE HOUSE – THE THEATRES OF Cameron Mackintosh charts the fascinating history of his spectacularly refurbished eight historic London buildings – their origins, their iconic shows and productions, the stars and above all, the crucial part they have played in the development of the British theatre throughout the last millennium. Lavishly illustrated with images from the Delfont Mackintosh archive, the book also contains original architect plans and drawings, specially commissioned photographs of the refurbishment, show posters and other theatrical delights, and many sweeping panoramas of exquisitely finished public areas. Michael Coveney's witty text puts into focus these theatres' vital role in the history of British theatre over the last 100 years.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “Michael's wonderful commentary on the history of the West End is full of funny and witty observations, informed by the critical eye of a sharp and seasoned critic, who has seen many of the great and not so great productions of the last 50 years. This book is as fun to read as it is as beautiful to look at in this superbly curated compendium which makes me very proud of what my team have achieved to ensure that these unique and dazzlingly designed theatres will play host to the greatest productions, artists and applauding audiences for at least another 100 years!”

Michael Coveney said, “I am delighted that the award honours the story I was charged with telling: Cameron's thirty-year campaign to refurbish, rebuild and restore eight glorious theatres, rendering them not only beautiful, comfortable and exquisitely decorated but also resoundingly fit for modern purpose. This amazing campaign was sustained by a first-class team of builders, artisans, plaster craftsmen and painters, led by architect Julian Middleton and interior designer Clare Ferraby. The book has been beautifully produced, too, by Unicorn, and is illustrated from the treasure trove that is Cameron's archive, superbly maintained by Rosy Runciman, without whom the book would not have been so good, let alone worthy of such a wonderful award.”

Michael Coveney has written about theatre as editor of Plays and Players magazine and staff critic, successively; on the Financial Times, the Observer and the Daily Mail. His books include The Citz, The Aisle is Full of Noises, Questors, Jesters and Renegades and critical biographies of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mike Leigh, Ken Campbell and Maggie Smith.



RELATED STORIES

1
Review: AS YOU LIKE IT, RSC Stratford Upon Avon Photo
Review: AS YOU LIKE IT, RSC Stratford Upon Avon

Old actors play young characters and find new nuances in familiar speeches

2
Full Cast Revealed For The UK Première of Lynn Nottages MLIMAS TALE Photo
Full Cast Revealed For The UK Première of Lynn Nottage's MLIMA'S TALE

Kiln Theatre has announced full casting for the UK première of Lynn Nottage's Mlima's Tale. Miranda Cromwell directs Gabrielle Brooks (Githinji), Pui Fan Lee (Gouxi), Brandon Grace (Andrew), Natey Jones (Geedi) and Ira Mandela Siobhan (Mlima). The production opens on 21 September, with previews from 14 September, and runs until 21 October.

3
THE TIME MACHINE - A COMEDY Comes to the Park Theatre in November Photo
THE TIME MACHINE - A COMEDY Comes to the Park Theatre in November

Original Theatre in association with Park Theatre presents The Time Machine – A Comedy, at Park Theatre from 30 November – 30 December 2023, marking the London première of Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s play following a three-month tour.

4
Retelling of TURANDOT Comes to the Arcola This Summer Photo
Retelling of TURANDOT Comes to the Arcola This Summer

Puccini’s final unfinished opera, Turandot, will be revived at the Arcola this summer in a radical and confronting retelling. Spearheaded by a team of award-winning creatives and artists from the Asian diaspora, this unnervingly relevant reinterpretation tackles head-on the work’s orientalist tropes and reflects on the new role the Far East plays as a modern, technological superpower. 

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The GoodmanVideo: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Video: Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst StrikesVideo: Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
Video: Get a Sneak Peek at Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano & More in Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at The MunyVideo: Get a Sneak Peek at Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano & More in Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny
Loretta Devine Replaces Jennifer Holliday in New York City Center's PAL JOEYLoretta Devine Replaces Jennifer Holliday in New York City Center's PAL JOEY

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
PARADE
CAMELOT
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HADESTOWN
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You