Martha Graham Dance Company Presents NEW@Graham With Baye & Asa Next Month

Performances run March 14–15, 2023.

Feb. 15, 2023  

The March installment of the Martha Graham Dance Company's popular Studio Series features a conversation with the dynamic choreographic team Baye & Asa as they complete a new work for the Company just a few weeks before its premiere. A rehearsal showing of the work-in-progress will be part of the evening.

Drawing inspiration from Martha Graham's Cortege of Eagles, Baya & Asa's work looks at Charon, the ferryman who shepherds souls to the underworld. In Graham's work, Charon is a harbinger of Troy's inevitable fall. In their creation, Baya & Asa ask: Who is the ferryman for the fall of the American Empire? Created with Baye & Asa's propulsive and rhythmically dynamic movement language, this new work will have its world premiere at The Joyce Theater in April 2023.

NEW@Graham will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14-15, at 7pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater. Tickets are $30 (general) / $20 (students). Livestream tickets are available for $25 (includes the option to watch for seven days after the event). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.marthagraham.org/studioseries/.

The Martha Graham Studio Theater is located at 55 Bethune Street, 11th floor, in Manhattan.

Baye & Asa is a company creating movement art projects directed and choreographed by Amadi 'Baye' Washington and Sam 'Asa' Pratt. The duo grew up together in New York City and that shared history is the mother of their work. Hip-Hop and African dance languages are the foundation of their technique. The rhythms of these techniques inform the way they energetically confront contemporary dance and theater. They have presented live work at The Joyce Theater, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 92nd Street Y, Baryshnikov Arts Center, Jacob's Pillow, DanceHouse Vancouver, Blacklight Summit, and Battery Dance Festival. They were selected as one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" for 2022. Their film work has won numerous awards and been presented internationally.


