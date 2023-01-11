Martha Graham Dance Company Presents A Special Studio Series Event With NYC-based Filmmaker Josefina Rotman Lyons

On February 7, the Martha Graham Dance Company will present a special studio event featuring a screening of the documentary Revival (2020) by New York City-based filmmaker Josefina Rotman Lyons. The film involves dance, aging, and community and features venerable Graham Company alumni Ellen Graff, Marnie Thomas Wood, and Stuart Hodes, along with renowned artist George Faison. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Lyons and several of the cast members.

The event will take place on Tuesday, February 7, at 7pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater. Tickets are $30 (general) / $20 (students). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.marthagraham.org/studioseries/. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Graham School.

The Martha Graham Studio Theater is located at 55 Bethune Street, 11th floor, in Manhattan.

Program run time: 90 minutes

About Revival:

Director and Producer: Josefina Rotman Lyons. Director of Photography and Editor: Will Kitchings.

Synopsis: In the spring of 2017, four older choreographers, once seminal participants in the modern dance world and Broadway, started the monumental task of creating dances with a diverse group of New York City seniors, most of whom had never danced on stage before. Over a few intense months, these choreographers, including the first black artist to have won a Tony award for choreography and a 92-year old former dance partner of pioneer Martha Graham, brought to life their ideas and sparked immense joy in the senior dancers. The film documents this unlikely event and, in the process, reveals the heroic dedication and determination of the choreographers and dancers, for whom age does not impede but molds. www.revivaldocumentary.com

Josefina Rotman Lyons is a New York City-based filmmaker. Revival is her first film and has screened at numerous film festivals, where it won jury and audience awards. Previously, Lyons assisted Kathy Leichter with her documentary Here One Day and later Peter Rosen with his PBS American Masters documentary about architect Eero Saarinen. Lyons is a lawyer who transitioned into filmmaking in 2010. For years, she helped the arts community as a member of non-profit organizations. She studied filmmaking in Boston and New York. Lyons was born and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and moved to the United States for college.