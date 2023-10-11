Marshall Opera Performs ORAL HISTORY PROJECT CONCERT This Month

The concert is on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 7:30 pm.
Marshall Opera, New York’s newest opera company, presents its inaugural concert, the “Oral History Project Concert” on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 7:30 pm at The Cell Theatre in New York City. The Oral History Project’s mission is to collect, preserve and disseminate the stories of seasoned and distinguished living composers. Young artists conduct these interviews, introducing them to the music and cultural milieu of a previous generation.
Following the interviews, the composer and young artist will select a piece from one of the composer’s operas. These selections will be presented on the October 28 inaugural program bringing together composers and young singers culminating in performances of the composer’s works.
The establishment of Marshall Opera, named for opera visionary Richard Marshall, was announced on May 6, 2023. Jim Schaeffer is the Artistic and General Director and Mark Shapiro is the Principal Conductor. That evening, Jim Schaeffer said, “I am proud to honor the legacy of Richard Marshall who has done so much to advance the cause of contemporary opera in the United States. With Marshall Opera’s focus on neglected works from the last and present century, we are excited to introduce these great operas to an entire generation of new audiences.”
Victoria Bond: I’m Told I’m a Citizen from Mrs. President l Mary Rice, Soprano
Michael Dellaira: Blood and Dirt from The Secret Agent l Andrea Edith Moore, Soprano
Kenneth Fuchs & Judith G. Wolf: Movement IV “Conversation” and “Epiphany” from
Poems of Life l Eugenia Forteza, Mezzo-soprano
Charles Fussell: Ann’s Letter from The Astronaut’s Tale l Jeanai La Vita, Soprano
Daron Hagen: Aria TBD from Vera of Las Vegas l Tislam Swift, Tenor
Adolphus Hailstork: Aria TBD l Shelen Hughes, Soprano
Louis Karchin: The mirthless laugh… from Jane Eyre l Monica Niemi, Soprano
Douglas Knehans: Breathe from Backwards from Winter l Frederico Federico, Soprano
Jo Kondo: Walk l Aline Boyd, piano
Tobias Picker: Accidents Can Be An Unhappy Woman’s Best Friend from Dolores Claireborne l
Alize Francheska Rozsnyai, Soprano
Judith Shatin: Es Klopndi Shleyfn from Vayter un Vayter l Matt Mueller, Bass
Alice Shields: Apocalypse Song from Apocalypse l Christina Esser, Soprano
Faye-Ellen Silverman: The Excommunication of Spinoza from A Free Pen l Caroline Spaeth, Soprano
Scott Wheeler: Eurydicee from Turning Back l Alexa Rosenberg, Mezzo-soprano
Amir Farid is the pianist and Renee Heitmann will serve as the Emcee.