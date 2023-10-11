Marshall Opera Performs ORAL HISTORY PROJECT CONCERT This Month

The concert is on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 4 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Marshall Opera Performs ORAL HISTORY PROJECT CONCERT This Month

Marshall Opera, New York’s newest opera company, presents its inaugural concert, the “Oral History Project Concert” on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 7:30 pm at The Cell Theatre in New York City.  The Oral History Project’s mission is to collect, preserve and disseminate the stories of seasoned and distinguished living composers.  Young artists conduct these interviews, introducing them to the music and cultural milieu of a previous generation.

Following the interviews, the composer and young artist will select a piece from one of the composer’s operas.  These selections will be presented on the October 28 inaugural program bringing together composers and young singers culminating in performances of the composer’s works.

The establishment of Marshall Opera, named for opera visionary Richard Marshall, was announced on May 6, 2023.  Jim Schaeffer is the Artistic and General Director and Mark Shapiro is the Principal Conductor.  That evening, Jim Schaeffer said, “I am proud to honor the legacy of Richard Marshall who has done so much to advance the cause of contemporary opera in the United States.  With Marshall Opera’s focus on neglected works from the last and present century, we are excited to introduce these great operas to an entire generation of new audiences.”

The Inaugural “Oral History Project” concert’s program:

Victoria Bond: I’m Told I’m a Citizen from Mrs. President l Mary Rice, Soprano

Michael Dellaira: Blood and Dirt from The Secret Agent l Andrea Edith Moore, Soprano

Kenneth Fuchs & Judith G. Wolf: Movement IV “Conversation” and “Epiphany” from

Poems of Life l Eugenia Forteza, Mezzo-soprano

Charles Fussell: Ann’s Letter from The Astronaut’s Tale l Jeanai La Vita, Soprano

Daron Hagen: Aria TBD from Vera of Las Vegas l Tislam Swift, Tenor

Adolphus Hailstork: Aria TBD l Shelen Hughes, Soprano

Louis Karchin: The mirthless laugh… from Jane Eyre l Monica Niemi, Soprano

Douglas Knehans: Breathe from Backwards from Winter l Frederico Federico, Soprano

Jo Kondo: Walk l Aline Boyd, piano

Tobias Picker: Accidents Can Be An Unhappy Woman’s Best Friend from Dolores Claireborne l

Alize Francheska Rozsnyai, Soprano

Judith Shatin: Es Klopndi Shleyfn from Vayter un Vayter l Matt Mueller, Bass

Alice Shields: Apocalypse Song from Apocalypse l Christina Esser, Soprano

Faye-Ellen Silverman: The Excommunication of Spinoza from A Free Pen l Caroline Spaeth, Soprano

Scott Wheeler: Eurydicee from Turning Back l Alexa Rosenberg, Mezzo-soprano

Amir Farid is the pianist and Renee Heitmann will serve as the Emcee.




RELATED STORIES

1
BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today Photo
BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today

Broadway Bridges kicks off today! The fall 2023 program includes 20 participating shows. Check out the press release for more details.

2
Barbra Streisand Might Be Re-Working the FUNNY GIRL Movies Ending Photo
Barbra Streisand Might Be Re-Working the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending

Barbra Streisand is reportedly re-cutting the end of the Funny Girl movie because 'it doesn't make sense.' Her husband, James Brolin, has stated that she is re-editing it and re-working the color. The new comes ahead of the EGOT winner's upcoming memoir and two new albums. Watch a video of Streisand in Funny Girl now!

3
Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64 Photo
Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Tony-nominated composer Steven Lutvak. He was 64 years old.

4
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS

In this video watch as we take you inside opening night of Roundabout Theatre Company's world-premiere production of The Refuge Plays, by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Patricia McGregor.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony HallPhotos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64
PURLIE VICTORIOUS to Offer $15 Tickets to NYC High School Students Through Ticketing InitiativePURLIE VICTORIOUS to Offer $15 Tickets to NYC High School Students Through Ticketing Initiative
Chilina Kennedy, Crystal Lucas-Perry & More to Star in A SIGN OF THE TIMES ReadingChilina Kennedy, Crystal Lucas-Perry & More to Star in A SIGN OF THE TIMES Reading

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You