By: Nov. 20, 2023

Mark Rylance & Damian Lewis to Lead WOLF HALL Sequel on PBS

Marl Rylance and Damian Lewis are starring in a sequel to PBS' Emmy-nominated miniseries adaptation of Wolf Hall.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Rylance and Lewis will reprise their roles as Thomas Cromwell and English KING Henry VIII, respectively. Jonathan Pryce, Kate Phillips and Lilit Lesser will also return to their roles for the series.

The series will be based on the final book in Hilary Mantel‘s trilogy, The Mirror and the Light. Production on the new season is slated to begin soon. It will air on PBS through their Masterpiece banner in the U.S., with BBC airing it in the U.K.

The new season will follow the final years of Cromwell's life, ending the story of his journey from being a self-made success to one of the most feared and influential figures of his time.

Upon its premiere in 2015, WOLF HALL won BAFTA Awards, a Golden Globe, and a Peabody Award. Rylance also won a BAFTA Award for best actor for his performance. The series was nominated for five Emmys.

Wolf Hall has also been seen as a play. Most recently, WOLF HALL Parts One & Two were seen on Broadway in 2015. The two-part production was based on Mantel's Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies novels.

Rylance won a Tony Award for his performance in Boeing-Boeing, Jerusalem, and Twelfth Night. He has also been seen on Broadway in La Bete, Richard III, and Farinelli and the King.

Lewis was seen on Broadway in a 1995 production of Hamlet. His other stage credits include American Buffalo and The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? in the West End.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



