Mark DeGarmo Dance Receives $10,000 Grant From Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation

Mark DeGarmo Dance is 1 of 79 organizations to receive funding from Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation (MAAF). One of 1,022 applicants, MDD will use the funding awarded to fewer than 8% of applicants to continue its "Partnerships in Literacy through Dance and Creativity ©" program virtually during the second half of the 2020-21 school year.

MAAF announced $790,000 in grant awards through the CARES Arts Organization Relief Grants program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Small to mid-sized non-profit arts organizations in MAAF's partner regions (DC, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, USVI, VA, and WV) were eligible to apply through a competitive process for one-time, non-matching grants of up to $20,000. Funding for the program was provided by the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

"We are pleased to pass along this... CARES Act funding to organizations in the mid-Atlantic region in the hope that it offers some relief to an arts field struggling with the reality of the... pandemic," said Theresa Colvin, MAAF's Executive Director. "We know the need is great, and will continue to look for ways to further support and strengthen the arts community during this challenging time."

MAAF received 1,022 applications requesting $10.7 million in support. Applications went through a rigorous review that involved a diverse group of panelists to ensure an equitable distribution of funds. Panelists from across the region were selected for expertise in nonprofit arts management across various artistic disciplines and sectors. A complete list of panel reviewers can be found here. Panelists supporting our application included representatives of Carnegie Hall, Hands On Sign Interpreted Performances, Asian American Writers Workshop, Step Afrika! and 17 more.

79 grants were awarded to organizations working in the performing, visual, and literary arts, among them the Washington Bach Consort, After School Dance Fund, American Visionary Art Museum, and Nuyorican Poets Cafe. ; 57 of the 79 CARES grantees are new to MAAF programs. MAAF's recently adopted strategic plan calls for engaging new participants across all programs so this outcome is particularly promising. Grantees represent all nine states, territories, and jurisdictions in the mid-Atlantic region. Grant amounts were determined by the operating budget size of the applicant organization and include increments of $5,000, $10,000, and $20,000. Funding may be used for salary support, fees for artists and/or contractual personnel, and facilities costs. Complete list of the grantees here.

