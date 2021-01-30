Mandy Patinkin and Lena Dunham Join Upcoming Film IRON BOX

Mandy Patinkin and Lena Dunham have join the cast of the upcoming film Iron Box from filmmaker Julia von Heinz, Variety reports.

Iron Box will tell the story of a New York businesswoman who decides to take her aging father back to his native Poland, where she hopes to explore her Jewish roots.

Last year, von Heinz expressed interest in casting both Patinkin and Dunham, which resulted in meetings between the three and ultimately ended with their being cast.

"First I watched her film 'And Tomorrow the Entire World' and I knew instantly I was in the hands of a true filmmaker," Patinkin said in a statement. "She tells a riveting story in every frame and the performances are as truthful as I could ever wish for.

"Julia's film struck a deep chord in me both because of its radicalism and its core value of empathy," Dunham added. "I knew I wanted to go wherever she was taking me, and the fact that she's taking me further into an exploration of what it means to be Jewish and the stories we carry forward as daughters of trauma is deeply moving to me. Mandy Patinkin is, of course, the icing on the genius cake."

"Iron Box" is part of von Heinz's "Aftermath Trilogy," which examines the legacy of Germany's Nazi past in three very different films. The film is now moving into the financing stage, and will be filmed on location in Poland next year.

Read more on Variety.

Mandy Patinkin has carved out a varied career including theatre, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award® for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest, Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.

Mandy's newest feature film is Before You Know It. Other feature films include Life Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody's Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors, and Maxie. On television, Mandy won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series, "Chicago Hope," and starred in the CBS series "Criminal Minds" and in the Showtime Original Series "Dead Like Me." Currently, he can be seen in the Award-winning Showtime Original Series "Homeland" as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.

Lena Denham is known as the creator, writer, and star of the HBO television series Girls (2012-2017), for which she received several Emmy Award nominations and two Golden Globe Awards. Dunham also directed several episodes of Girls and became the first woman to win the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing - Comedy Series. Prior to Girls, Dunham wrote, directed, and starred in the semi-autobiographical independent film Tiny Furniture (2010), for which she won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay.

In 2014, Dunham released her first book, Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She's "Learned". She has briefly appeared in films such as Supporting Characters and This Is 40 (both 2012) and Happy Christmas (2014). She voiced Mary in the 2016 film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. On television, aside from Girls, she has played guest roles in Scandal and The Simpsons (both 2015). In 2017, she portrayed Valerie Solanas in American Horror Story: Cult.