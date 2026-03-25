Main Street Theatre And Dance Alliance Unveils 2026 Star Award Recipient

On April 16, 2026, Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance will honor Debra Orenstein, community leader in the arts, as a Star of her community. The MSTDA Star Award is presented biennially to a prominent local figure to recognize their life achievements and contributions to the community and culture of the arts.

With a Bachelor's degree in the Arts for Children, a Masters degree in Education and a vast background in special education, dance, theater, and arts for children, Debra spent many years with the New York City Department of Education, recreational adult programs in NY and NJ, including disabled adults, and other public and private institutions. Debra knew she wanted to be involved in a community driven organization dedicated to access for all to the arts, and the rest is history.

In 1997, Debra developed a Creative Drama and Pre-Ballet program for MSTDA's youngest students. These classes inspired many students to explore more advanced acting and dance classes, spending their elementary, middle and high school years in MSTDA's creative arts environment.

For decades, Debra has been an indispensable part of the Roosevelt Island Community. Debra's involvement with the MSTDA started as early as the 1980s. At the time, Debra also served proudly in many invaluable capacities at the Isadora Duncan International Institute including Assistant Director of Education and was as the sole recipient of two awards, The Honorary Certificate in Isadora Duncan Studies established at New York University and the Anita Zahn Award for the Education of the Child, and later started movement and movement therapy at the Developmental Center with the disabled students at Rutgers, continuing her endeavors in the world of movement. In 1982, while teaching yoga on Roosevelt Island, true to her unstoppable nature, Debra started music and movement for the disabled community as well as leading movement and exercise classes for participants with the Roosevelt Island Senior Association.

Debra had this to say after being informed she is this year's MSTDA Star Award recipient:

"This award helps me to truly feel I have made a difference within NYC and NJ communities and helped a dynamic organization grow and flourish. This award helps me to internalize and feel the smiles of children and adults - I will remember them forever and they will be with me always. It's been quite a wonderful ride."

Funds raised at the Star Award Gala will be devoted to scholarship and work-study funding for families and individuals who qualify. Prospective season sponsors are able to donate at a specified level to help with production costs, hiring industry professionals, and provide needed scholarship funds to the theatre, dance and music programs. All donations are tax deductible.

Tickets are available at mstda.org/staraward2026. The gala will be held April 16th at 6pm at The Sanctuary, 851 Main Street, New York, NY on Roosevelt Island.

Photography by Irina Hage of Irina Island Images

About Main Street Theatre and Dance Alliance: Since 1983, Main Street Theatre and Dance Alliance has offered affordable, high quality music, theatre, and dance training along with performance opportunities for all ages for our diverse community. MSTDA partners with local performing artists and companies to provide a creative space for a variety of performers and performances. MSTDA is grateful for the support of grants from Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation Public Purpose Funds, National Endowment for the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and State of New York Council on the Arts.