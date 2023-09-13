Mai House Studio Reveals September Programming

MAI HOUSE STUDIO, a brand new artist-run space, announces its September programming that highlights: up-and-coming AAPI comics and musicians, underground poets, and a new concept album based on the works of Anton Chekov.

MAI HOUSE STUDIO announces today the remainder of its September events. On September 17th, it will host Poetry at Mai House, a monthly night dedicated to poets. Featured in this first line up are: Vas Eli (The Socialist Birdie), Gabriel L Morgan (Rodeo Wasteland), Olivia Mardwig (For The Love of Words), Matthew Rowe, David Lindsay, and Glynnis Eldridge. On September 23rd, Permanent Moves, an indie-electro-folk-rock duo comprised of Julia Sirna-Frest and Shane Chapman, will perform select songs from their debut concept album, Don't Forget Us: A Chekhovian Song Cycle, based upon the writings and plays of Anton Chekhov. To close out the month and celebrate the Mid Autumn Festival, Mai House Studio will partner with Overseas Vietnamese NYC and Leo Nguyen to produce MOONCAKE GET DOWN on September 28th. The comedy line up featuring: Natalie Lin, Kyle Lucero, Vic Tran, Alex Kim, Christine Kim, and Peng Dang will be curated by Leo Nguyen with sounds by nguyendowsXP, Vinamilky, and M?mchèlla. The event will also include Vietnamese street food snacks from Bep Nho and drinks from Lunar. For more info on the events or how to purchase tickets, visit Click Here. Tickets range from $10-$35.

About MAI HOUSE STUDIO

MAI HOUSE STUDIO is an artist-run space in Chinatown and a multi-disciplinary collective of immigrant artists working to create development, performance, and community-building opportunities for artists of all disciplines to come together and nurture their talents. Since our founding in May, we have been able to nourish a community of over 100 artists and program over 15 events that center artistic growth + experimentation and hold space for immigrant, AAPI, and Black creatives to gather. Our eclectic events have included: healing sound baths, weekly chess meetups, floral workshops, and 99Labs (a group run actors' gym). We've partnered with The Song Collective on a reading series for their Viet Writers Lab and Keepsake House to highlight Black women singer-songwriters. We have also produced M?mchèlla, an event that featured up and coming AAPI comedians (Leo Nguyen, Kyle Lucero, Christine Kim, John Lee, Sesh Reyes, Josh De Leon, Kelso, and Andrea Wang) and DJ Le Anh. Space and time to create has become a luxury especially in New York City, but we are dreaming of a world where it shouldn't be, where artists no longer have to fight over scant opportunities. Click Here | 99 Canal Street, 4th Floor

About the featured September Artists:

Julia Sirna-Frest

Julia Sirna-Frest is a performer, director and musician. Favorite performance credits include: [Porto] (WP Theater, The Bushwick Starr); Lunch Bunch (PlayCo, Clubbed Thumb); Seder (Hartford Stage); A Tunnel Year (The Chocolate Factory); The Offending Gesture (Mac Wellman); Comfort Dogs: Live from the Pink House (JACK). She is a founding member of the Obie award-winning Half Straddle company, productions include: Ghost Rings (TBA/PICA); Ancient Lives (The Kitchen); Seagull (Thinking of you) (The New Ohio, International Tour); In the Pony Palace/Football (The Bushwick Starr, International Tour); Nurses in New England (The Ohio); The Knockout Blow (The Ontological). Composer/Performer with Permanent Moves and co-front woman of Doll Parts, Brooklyn's Premiere Dolly Parton Cover Band. Julia has also directed many projects written by her artistic soul mate, Zoë Geltman. Member of the 2022-2024 WP Lab and New Georges Jam Cohort! @juliahartsf

Shane Chapman

SHANE CHAPMAN is a composer and musician living in Gowanus, Brooklyn. As a composer, he has written music for film, theater and podcasts including for the award-winning documentary Silent Forests, Emily Black is a Total Gift (Daaimah Mubashshir, Fisher Center), Comfort Dogs (William Burke, JACK), and Cleopatra Boy (A Host of People, National Tours). He has performed and recorded with The Peter Ulrich Collaboration, and is composer/performer with Permanent Moves, which will release their debut LP Don't Forget Us in December 2023. He performs with and is the music director of Doll Parts, Brooklyn's Premiere Dolly Parton Cover Band. He released 2 albums with his rock band Anacortes. Masters in Composition from Brooklyn College.@doogieflosermc

Permanent Moves

Permanent Moves is Shane Chapman and Julia Sirna-Frest, an indie-electro-folk-rock duo from Brooklyn. They started writing music together in 2016 based on found texts and have grown into an unique blend of eclectic orchestrations and soaring, emotional harmonies that the New York Times has called "Sonically Gorgeous".They have performed as a 15 person band down to a duo creating music that is a mix of Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens and Elbow. Their new concept album Don't Forget Us: A Chekhovian Song Cycle uses the work of Anton Chekhov as lyrics and will be released December 2023. Featuring: Chris Giarmo (American Utopia), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), Karl Blau, Starr Busby and more! @permanentmoves