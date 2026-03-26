Multi-hypenante performer Maddie Ziegler, who got her start on Dance Moms, almost appeared on Broadway as a child. During a recent episode of Therapuss, Ziegler recalled the early days of her career when she was frequently attending auditions at a young age. She recalled that she was offered a role in the Broadway production of Billy Elliot.

"I used to grow up going to New York all the time for Broadway auditions. My mom would pull me out of school, and we would do a six-hour road trip to Broadway auditions," the performer told host Jake Shane.

"When I was about six, or maybe I was seven, turning eight. I got Billy Elliot... and then I had already signed my contract to go on to the reality show. So, I didn't do it, which in hindsight, I'm actually so grateful because... my life wouldn’t have ended up where it is now."

In summer 2011, Ziegler began her stint in Lifetime's "Dance Moms." The show has gone on to become one of the network's highest-rated docu-series, producing other stars like Jojo Siwa, Mackenzie Ziegler, Nia Sioux, and more.

Since her time on the show, she has booked several film roles, including The Book of Henry, The Fallout, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, and her latest part in the action film Pretty Lethal. Though her focus has been on these onscreen roles, she hopes to work in theater down the line.

"I love Broadway so much, but also I can't sing, so it wouldn't have worked out. I would love to do theater.” Watch her discuss Broadway at the 20:30 mark in the episode below. Therapuss is also available on Netflix.