MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Will Partner With Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation

This partnership will elevete the mission of making kindness cool, validating the emotions of young people, and eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will partner with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation via multiple activations, both at The Lyceum Theatre and online throughout the run of the show. This partnership aims to elevate Born This Way Foundation’s mission of making kindness cool, validating the emotions of young people, and eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health.

Born This Way Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2012 by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. From its inception, Born This Way Foundation has been youth-led and youth-focused with the goal of meeting and supporting young people where they are.

A special focus of this partnership will be supporting the Be There Certificate, a free, self-paced, interactive online mental health course, created by Canadian mental health charity, Jack.org, in partnership with Born This Way Foundation, that teaches young people how to support someone struggling with their mental health. The partnership will also support Channel Kindness, Born This Way Foundation’s  digital platform that invites young people and youth advocates to put compassion into action through community engagement and storytelling. Finally, there will be multiple fundraising initiatives throughout the production's run to support Born This Way Foundation.

My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is a hilarious, poignant, and infectiously joyous one-person play featuring West End artist Rob Madge (they/them). The show follows the journey of a family as they explore their son's love for all things Disney, theatre, and their identity as a Queer human. As much a hilarious ode to musical theatre and VHS tapes as it is the power of a family’s acceptance, the production beautifully weaves together themes of love and self-discovery with a pop-culture love-in for fairy tale fanboy/girls (and everyone in between).

The play will begin performances on February 27, 2024, with opening night slated for March 12 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th St.).

Tickets for My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) start at $48 (inclusive of all fees) and can be purchased now at Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200.




