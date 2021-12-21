MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Resume Broadway Performances Tomorrow

Following a brief break, the new musical Mrs. Doubtfire returns to Broadway in time for the holidays! Performances resume at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St) with the Wednesday, December 22nd matinee at 2PM.

The performance schedule through the end of the year is as follows:

Wed Dec 22 at 2 and 8 PM

Thu Dec 23 at 7 PM

No performance on Dec 24

Sat Dec 25 at 7 PM (Christmas)

Sun Dec 26 at 2 & 7:30 PM

Mon Dec 27 at 2 & 8 PM

Tue Dec 28 at 7 PM

Wed Dec 29 at 2 & 8 PM

Thu Dec 30 at 2 & 7 PM

No performance on Dec 31 (New Year's Eve)

2022

Sat Jan 1 at 7 PM

Sun Jan 2 at 3 PM

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatricka??and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographera??Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Make-up & Prosthetics Designer Tommy Kurzman.

Mrs. Doubtfire features Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire, Jenn Gambatesea??as Miranda Hillard,a??Peter Bartletta??as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angéla??Dawsona??as Wanda Sellner,a??Mark Evansa??as Stuarta??Dunmire,a??J. Harrison Gheea??as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpacia??as Lydia Hillard,a??Jake Ryan Flynna??as Christopher Hillard,a??Avery Sella??as Natalie Hillard and Tony Award nomineea??Brad Oscara??as Frank Hillard. Mrs. Doubtfire also features Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin,a??Mariaa??Dalanno,a??Casey Garvin, David Hibbard,a??KJ Hippensteel,a??Aarona??Kaburick, Jodi Kimura,a??Erica Mansfield,a??Brian Martin,a??Alexandra Matteo,a??Sam Middleton,a??LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers,a??Jaquez André Sims, Addison Takefman, Travis Waldschmidt anda??Aléna Watters.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.

Tickets can be purchased at www.DoubtfireBroadway.com.