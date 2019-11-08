Milkinga?? a??Christmas a??returns toa?? a?? a??Thea?? a??Livinga?? a??Rooma?? a??Theatrea?? November 26th - December 23rd

The smash hit tradition returns for its final run at our 1818 McGee Location!

Writtena?? a??bya?? a??thea?? a??teama?? a??behinda?? a??thea?? a??hita?? a??musical Thea?? a??Ballada?? a??ofa?? a??Leftya?? a??&a?? a??Crabbe (Briana?? a??Huther,a?? a??Bena?? a??Auxier,a?? a??Setha?? a??Macchi,a?? a??anda?? a??Ryana?? a??McCall) and directed by Missy Koonce.

Set in present day in the cheery but isolated Christmastown at the tip of the north pole, Milking

Christmas is a hilarious and adventurous tale of holiday intrigue.

Macey Maid-a-Milking seems to be the only person in all of Christmastown concerned that things aren't right; toys are coming out wrong, soldiers are out in force, and there must be an awful lot of naughty children, because coal production is higher than ever. Driven by a mission to keep the holiday perfect, she soon finds herself in a lot of trouble - with the future of Christmas hanging in the balance.

Milking Christmas premiered in 2017 to sold out performances and critical acclaim; quickly becoming The Living Room Theatre's highest-selling show ever! An expanded and revised version came to the stage the following year and smashed the records set by the first. Now, the tradition continues with the show's final production while TLR is still at its 1818 McGee location!

Written by Brian Huther, Ben Auxier, Seth Macchi (collectively known as "Friend Dog Studios") and Ryan McCall; the same team behind The Ballad of Lefty & Crabbe, another audience favorite which started in KC and had a widely-acclaimed Chicago premiere this past summer. Unique in story but typical of their style, Milking Christmas is a smart, ridiculous, catchy, feel-good whirlwind that you won't want to miss!

Preview performances November 26th, 27th, and 29th (No show 11/28)

Show runs November 30th - December 23rd (See page 3 for full schedule)

General admission $35

Ticketsa?? a??availablea?? a??ata?? a??thelivingroomkc.com

The Living Room Theatre

1818 McGee St, KCMO





